NOTICE TO CREDITORS REGARDING VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Case No.: 22-4-01088-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS REGARDING VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHY HARDMAN, Deceased.

Case No.: 22-4-01088-06

The original Personal Representative of this Estate resigned, creating a vacancy. The Successor Personal Representative named below has been appointed as the new Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Personal Representative or the Successor Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice by the original Personal Representative as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(b), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and the first publication of the vacancy and succession, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 26, 2022

Date Vacancy Created by Original Personal Representative: September 20, 2022

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy: October 28, 2022

Successor Personal Representative: Lindsay Yousey

Attorney for Successor Personal Representative: Jennifer Nugent, #36833

Address for Mailing or Service: Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC

502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663

Oct 28, 2022, Nov 4,11, 2022