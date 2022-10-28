NOTICE OF HEARING ON TEDRA PETITION Case No. 22-4-01354-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON TEDRA PETITION

WASH. REV. CODE CHAP. 11.96A; and

Declaration of Service

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

Karena Block, in her capacity as Personal Representative for the Estate of Karen Lee Gay Hunt, and individually as a beneficiary,

Petitioner,

v.

Anita Gay, in her capacity as Personal Representative for the Estate of John P. Gay;

Marvina Bugajski; Boone Bary David Methven; Darcee L. Miller; Kevin Blystone; and Samantha Wilhelm,

Respondents.

Case No. 22-4-01354-06

DATE: November 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept: The Honorable Nancy Retsinas,

Dept. 1.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT; and to ALL RESPONDENTS:

Please take notice the following matter shall be heard by the Court:

Petition: PETITION TO APPROVE: A.) ACCOUNTING OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE; B.) PROPOSED PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; and C.) DISCHARGE of PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Date: November 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dept.: The Honorable Nancy Retsinas, Guardianship/Probate (Dept. 1).

1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660

(Zoom: https://clark.wa.gov/superior-court/zoom-information)

Submitted by: /s/ Charles A. Isely

Charles A. Isely, WSB No. 34130

Attorney for Petitioner

205 East 11th St., Suite 102

PO Box 61983

Vancouver, WA 98666-1983

360-993-1200 (office)

charles@iselylaw.com

Charles A. Isely, WSB No. 34130 205 East 11th St., Suite 102

PO Box 61983 Vancouver, WA 98666-1983 360-993-1200 (office)

charles@iselylaw.com

Oct 28, 2022