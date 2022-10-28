NOTICE OF HEARING ON TEDRA PETITION Case No. 22-4-01354-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON TEDRA PETITION
WASH. REV. CODE CHAP. 11.96A; and
Declaration of Service
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
Karena Block, in her capacity as Personal Representative for the Estate of Karen Lee Gay Hunt, and individually as a beneficiary,
Petitioner,
v.
Anita Gay, in her capacity as Personal Representative for the Estate of John P. Gay;
Marvina Bugajski; Boone Bary David Methven; Darcee L. Miller; Kevin Blystone; and Samantha Wilhelm,
Respondents.
Case No. 22-4-01354-06
DATE: November 18, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Dept: The Honorable Nancy Retsinas,
Dept. 1.
TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT; and to ALL RESPONDENTS:
Please take notice the following matter shall be heard by the Court:
Petition: PETITION TO APPROVE: A.) ACCOUNTING OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE; B.) PROPOSED PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION; and C.) DISCHARGE of PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Date: November 18, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Dept.: The Honorable Nancy Retsinas, Guardianship/Probate (Dept. 1).
1200 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(Zoom: https://clark.wa.gov/superior-court/zoom-information)
Submitted by: /s/ Charles A. Isely
Charles A. Isely, WSB No. 34130
Attorney for Petitioner
205 East 11th St., Suite 102
PO Box 61983
Vancouver, WA 98666-1983
360-993-1200 (office)
charles@iselylaw.com
Charles A. Isely, WSB No. 34130 205 East 11th St., Suite 102
PO Box 61983 Vancouver, WA 98666-1983 360-993-1200 (office)
charles@iselylaw.com
NOTICE OF HEARING ON TEDRA PETITION