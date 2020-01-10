AMENDED NONPROBATE No.: 19-4-01525-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: EDWARD F. WEISS, JR., Deceased.

No.: 19-4-01525-06

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give Notice to Creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the Claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the Claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s Attorney at the address stated below a copy of the Claim and filing the original of the Claim with the Court in which the Notice Agent’s Declaration and Oath were filed. The Claim must be present within the later of (a) thirty (30) days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the Notice to Creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c) or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the Claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060.This bar is effective as to the Claims against both the Decedent’s probate Estate and nonprobate assets.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on this 24th day of December, 2019 at Vancouver, WA that the foregoing is true and correct.

LINDA M. LOCKE, Notice Agent

Date of First Publication: January 10, 2020

Notice Agent: LINDA M. LOCKE

Attorney for Notice Agent: Douglas J. Bratt

Morse Bratt Andrews & Terry, LLP

Address of Attorney: 108 E. Mill Plain

Vancouver, WA. 98660

Court Where Proceedings Were Commenced:

Clark County Superior Court

Clark County Courthouse

12th Street and Franklin

Vancouver, WA 98660

Cause Number: 19-4-01525-06

MORSE BRATT ANDREWS & TERRY, LLP 108 E. MILL PLAIN BLVD Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone: (360) 213.2040 Facsimile: (360) 213.2030

Jan 10,17,24, 2020

