Movers & Shakers 11/18/2016

JOE PLUCINAK

Joe Plucinak has joined KeyBank as a vice president and business banking relationship manager on the Oregon Business Banking West Team. He will have an office at KeyBank’s Orchards branch and will focus most of his efforts in the Vancouver market. Plucinak has an extensive background in banking, working with companies with annual revenues up to $10 million in the Vancouver market. Previously, he was with Bank of America in a similar role as vice president and senior small business banker.

“Joe has a passion for business banking and helping owners build holistic solutions, which will make him a great addition to our team,” said Business Banking Team Sales Leader, Barb Cardinale.

Plucinak is a graduate of Oregon State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies. He is active with numerous business and philanthropic groups, including the American Bankers Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Humane Society and the Special Olympics.

NICHOLAS WARREN

Vancouver native Nicholas Warren has joined the local office of Parker, Smith & Feek, an insurance brokerage firm founded in Seattle.

Warren specializes in helping Pacific Northwest organizations manage their commercial insurance, employee benefits and surety/bonding programs. He works with clients to assist with negotiations of complex contractual insurance requirements, as well as development and implementation of innovative risk management and insurance solutions within the manufacturing, technology, construction and food & beverage industries.

Prior to joining Parker, Smith & Feek, Warren spent 14 years working for an international insurance broker in three of their U.S. offices (Seattle, New York and Portland).

Warren grew up in Vancouver, attended Mountain View High School and studied finance at the University of Washington. He sits on the Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest Chapter and volunteers for DECA.

TAMMY HAAS

Becky Willey of American Family Insurance has added Tammy Haas to her team.

In her new role as sales manager, Haas will work with both personal and commercial clients.

Haas spent 30 years in commercial banking as a lender prior to getting her insurance credentials.

A Leadership Clark County graduate, Haas is a 16 year Rotarian and past president of the Lewis River Rotary Club in Battle Ground.

RHETT HENDRICKSON

Cascade Title Company has named Rhett Hendrickson as manager and vice president.

Hendrickson has 25 years of experience in title insurance, and has been with Cascade Title since 2008.

In his new role, Hendrickson will oversee both title and escrow functions within the company. Cascade Title is located at 404 E. 15th Street in downtown Vancouver.

DARIN GLADDING

Wells Fargo has appointed Darin Gladding as manager of its Vancouver branch at 13717 S.E. Mill Plain Boulevard. Gladding previously managed a Wells Fargo bank branch in Milwaukie, Ore., for two years.

In his new position, Gladding manages the customer service, professional development and community involvement efforts of 17 team members.

The Vancouver resident joined Wells Fargo in 2007 and has managed 10 branches since then.

He currently volunteers for the Alzheimer’s Association.

RANDY KAUFMAN & TAYLER NGUYEN

ALMEA Insurance Inc., which was formed when A.L. Insurance Group Inc. in Vancouver and Clackamas-based Majestic Eagle Agency merged in July, recently announced a group of promotions.

Randy Kaufman has been promoted to the position of customer account executive. Kaufman has more than 30 years of experience within the industry. His focus is on the personal insurance needs of his current and future clients. His prior roles have included sales agent and personal lines manager.

Additionally, Tayler Nguyen has been assigned as a sales agent. In his new role, Nguyen will serve the needs of client-prospects who call, email or visit ALMEA’s Vancouver office. Nguyen has several years of business experience and will focus on all in-bound opportunity to the agency.

