Best in Business Profile: SGA Engineering

SGA Engineering, which quietly celebrated 20 years in business this year, has established itself as a respected firm in the engineering and design industry. Formed in 2003, the company’s founder and primary owner Eric Golemo works alongside two junior partners, Jason Mattos and Scott Taylor. In total, there are about 18 people on the team that serve clients with civil engineering, land use planning, landscape architecture, and development services. Specifically, they focus on private development and do significant work on subdivisions, apartment complexes, commercial, and industrial developments.

Golemo shared, “We started the business to provide quality and efficient professional services to this growing and thriving community. We wanted to help shape its future. We have seen ten-fold growth in revenue, customers served, and projects completed…we continue to grow and better serve our clients and the community.”

When asked what makes SGA Engineering different from other companies providing similar services, Golemo said that their focus on meeting client goals and commitment to providing unmatched customer service is what sets them apart.

“We focus on our clients’ goals in an efficient and effective manner,” he explained. “Our customer service and responsiveness in second to none in our industry! We are also very active in our community and participate on numerous industry, community, and government boards.”

Over the course of two decades in business, SGA Engineering has weathered several economic cycles, as well as the pandemic. Golemo said that each one has made the company stronger. Its most recent challenge is the available, buildable land shortage.

“While growth currently seems strong, this could be a challenge in the near future,” Golemo said. “The lack of supply could make housing even less affordable and make it challenging to attract new job-creating businesses to our community. SGA is trying to head off this risk through our advocacy work and participation on industry, business, and government boards.”

No matter what’s ahead, the team at SGA Engineering is poised for continued advancement. Golemo is proud of the individuals that make up the company and contribute so much to its growth.

He shared, “We are most excited about our team! They are our future! We have the hardest working and most knowledgeable team in the industry. We take pride in our work and make a positive impact on the community we live and work in.”