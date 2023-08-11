NOTICE OF LANDLORD’S LIEN

AND NOTICE OF SALE

TRANSMITTED VIA U.S. MAIL CERTIFIED MAIL/RETURN RECEIPT

AND U.S. MAIL FIRST CLASS

TO:

MIGUEL ANGEL GUZMAN

13217 NE 59TH ST., #114

VANCOUVER, WA 98682

PLEASE FORWARD

ANGELA GUZMAN

13217 NE 59TH ST., #114

VANCOUVER, WA 98682

PLEASE FORWARD

Re: 1993 Mobile Home

Located at 13217 NE 59th Street #114, Vancouver, WA 98682

PLEASE BE ADVISED that pursuant to RCW 60.72, et seq, and 60.10.030, your Landlord, Delta Management Co., LLC intends to sell the above-referenced Mobile Home at public auction. All bidders must prequalify no later than 5:00 pm on FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023 by sending your Name, Address, Phone, Email address and minimum bid to the undersigned via email, mail or personal delivery. Further and additional bidding instructions will be provided to qualified bidders. No access to the interior of the home is available.

As of the date of this Notice, the following sums are due and owing in support of the Landlord Lien:

Rents for May 2023 – August 2023: $2,500.00

Water and Sewer for May 2023 – August 2023: $ 391.64

Late Charges: $ 200.00

Est. Costs and Fees: $2,500.00

TOTAL: $5,591.64

In order to redeem the property and stop foreclosure, the current owner must pay amounts due which are secured by the Landlord’s Lien, plus the expenses in arranging the sale, and for reasonable attorney fees and legal expenses. Please contact the undersigned for a payoff balance.

Notice of the above referenced sale and time for qualification shall be published in The Reflector newspaper, posted on the door of the home, and posted in other conspicuous place at the Mobile Home Park.

Any Purchaser at the sale must qualify to be a tenant in the Park and follow all rules, regulations and lease terms relating to occupancy of the space, or if removing the home, follow all rules and regulations relating to proper removal procedures, costs and charges. Additional information will be provided to qualified Bidders regarding minimum bid and requirements.

Be advised that the purpose of this Notice is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. You may contact the undersigned with any questions.

DATED this 9th day of August, 2023.

DELTA MANAGEMENT CO., LLC,

LANDLORD

BY: JEAN M. McCOY, WSBA #21878

Of Attorneys for Landlord

LANDERHOLM, P.S.

805 Broadway, Tenth Floor – Vancouver, WA 98660

PO Box 1086 – Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

Phone: (360) 696-3312

Fax: (360) 696-2122

Jean.mccoy@landerholm.com

Aug 11, 2023