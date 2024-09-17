Clark County seeking applicants for Parks Advisory Board

Clark County has announced that it is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the seven-member Parks Advisory Board. Both openings are for terms that begin Jan. 1, 2025. Board members typically serve three-year terms. Upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. There is no limit on how many terms a member can serve. The Parks Advisory Board advises the Clark County Council and county staff on parks planning, acquisition, development, and related issues. Applicants must be residents of Clark County.

Clark County Washington is a growing and diverse community with many residents speaking languages other than English. The Parks Advisory Board values the community’s diversity and seeks ways to promote equity and inclusion within the organization and with the public. The board encourages applications from candidates with knowledge, ability and experience working with a broad range of individuals and communities with diverse racial, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. Although not required, candidates who can fluently speak a language in addition to English are encouraged to include that information in their application. Residents with a passion for parks and the ability to commit to volunteer hours beyond monthly board meetings are encouraged to apply.

The advisory board meets 4 to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The board typically meets at the Luke Jensen Sports Complex in the Bud Van Cleve Community Room, 4000 NE 78th St., which is served by C-TRAN’s Route 78. The board is currently holding meetings in a hybrid format using Microsoft Teams in conjunction with the in-person gatherings.

Application deadline is 5 pm Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or by email at michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.

More information about the parks board is available on the county’s website, www.clark.wa.gov/public-works/parks-advisory-board.