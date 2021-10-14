Sponsored Content: Vote Greg Seifert for Port Commissioner

Local Republicans and Democrats agree: Greg Seifert is the best choice for Vancouver Port Commissioner.

Our port, a $50 million business, needs experienced, proactive, effective leadership to be competitive with other West Coast ports. I am running because my opponent lacks solid business or board of director experience.

The sole purpose of the port is economic development, the creation of jobs, which requires prudent management of public property. I’ve led a successful business and served on many significant boards over the past four decades, which prepares me ideally for this job.

The Port Commission is essentially a board of directors, advising and teaming with the port CEO, and my extensive board experience differentiates me from my opponent.

My experience includes board positions that cover business, economic development, community service, healthcare, education and international rescue.

Most importantly for the port, I was board chair of the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC), including service on the Executive Committee, for six years.

I am a past president of the Greater Clark County Rotary service club and have been a member for more than 40 years. I currently serve on the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation Board.

As President of Biggs Insurance Services for 10 years and serving on the board of directors for more than 20 years, I understand the importance of employment to the community.

I know how to provide sound proactive board leadership and to work effectively with other board members and staff.

I’m serious about the port because I have a history and commitment to Vancouver and Clark County. I graduated from Columbia River High School, and after receiving my degree in business and mathematics returned home where my wife Karen and I raised our five children.

We have invested our time and resources in this beautiful community. As evidence of this investment, I am committed to finding a solution to saving our troubled Vancouver Lake.

A thoughtful voter will consider my proven track record of board leadership in numerous fields for more than 40 years:

I am known and trusted by leaders in many fields throughout southwest Washington

Expertise and success in business leadership

Commitment to preserving our special community including Vancouver Lake

I am the only candidate with widespread bi-partisan support for this non-partisan position

You have my attention; I hope I earn your vote on Nov. 2.

Respectfully-

Greg Seifert

seifertforport.com | Facebook @SeifertForPort

