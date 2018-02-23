Rebecca Blaisdell

Current employer or place of business:

Invest West Management, LLC.

Organization(s) I volunteer with: Vancouver Metro Sunset Rotary, Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation, Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, Share, Clark County Food Bank, A Caring Closet, Police Activities League and Clark County Association of Realtors Foundation.

How I got involved: I am an easy “ask” for anything that benefits children. I began volunteering with the library as a life-long reader, and that involvement has led to other volunteer opportunities that I am passionate about as well.

Why I give back: Vancouver has been very good to my family, and we raised our children here. I feel privileged to be able to give back in whatever way I can.

Proudest moment as a volunteer: My Rotary Club, VMS Rotary, has been able to raise more than $30,000 to support Police Activities League and their wonderful programs, which support enhancing relationships between law enforcement and youth in our community.

What local challenge or issue are you most passionate about? I am passionate that each child have an equal chance for success, and that economics be removed as a barrier for opportunities to learn and grow. Our libraries provide many of those tools and resources for all. I’m also interested in seeing that life-long learning opportunities continue to be available for our senior citizens.

Just for fun, what are your hidden talents? I am known for my baked goods. If you are on my good list, you can expect a regular delivery of sweet treats. I am also a font of useless trivia, and am known as “Google girl” to my friends.

