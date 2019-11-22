Up Close With Sandra Fowler-Hill

Current job: Interim president of Clark College.

Proudest professional moment: Graduation, of course! After attending over 30 graduations at four colleges, I always am inspired by our students and their families.

First job: Fourteen years old as a teacher’s aide at Abilene State School – a residential facility serving children and adults with disabilities.

Fun fact: Along with three other couples, we are the “Burger Bunch” in search of the ultimate hamburger. We’ve tried over 25 restaurants and bars in SW Washington and Northern Oregon rating burgers over the past four years. We even have our own “Burger Bunch” T-shirts!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: At home in front of the fire with a good book.

Favorite movie: To Kill a Mockingbird.

Music of choice: My son’s band, The TruckBed Boys.

Favorite place to eat: Anyplace along the riverfront.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “I tell my students when you get those jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.” – Toni Morrison

