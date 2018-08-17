Up Close With Courtney McNabb

Current job: Plan Center Manager for the Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: Receiving my Master of Business Administration Degree. My husband and I worked full time, went to school full time, had six major surgeries between the both of us and we had a brand-new extremely colicky baby during a six-year period. It was the most challenging time of our lives but also the most rewarding when we both walked at graduation together. We knew if we could survive that, we could survive anything! Life is good.

First job: Cleaned horse stalls for a local boarding facility. “Dog lovers hate to clean out kennels. Horse lovers like cleaning stables.” -Monica Dickens

Fun fact: I managed an Olympic horse farm in my 20s.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting outside listening to live music with my husband. Music is our passion together. We’ve been to well over 500 concerts between the both of us.

Favorite movie: Star Wars! I can’t clean my house without one of the Star Wars movies on. I must give a shout out to When Harry Met Sally as my runner up.

Music of choice: There is hardly a genre of music that I don’t love. If I had to choose, I would say that blues rock and country/folk would be my favorites.

Favorite place to eat: El Tapatio and the Anoush Deli.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” -Milton Berl

