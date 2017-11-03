Up Close With Shannon Conley

Shannon Coleman

Current job: I am the founder and owner of Urban Waxx.

Proudest professional moment: The last 10 years at Urban Waxx has been incredible.
Recently, we have revamped so many of the internal systems and in the process I have been able to focus only on the things that I absolutely love doing at Urban Waxx. I am so proud of what we have created and where we are going.

First job: I always had ways of making money – lemonade stands, selling candy at school, babysitting. My first real job was working at Burger King at age 14.

Fun fact: I love cupcakes and I have a huge mouth. I can eat an entire cupcake in one bite (hidden talent).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My sofa, with my kids and my man, with a great movie on!

Favorite movie: American Beauty, Goodfellas, Crazy Stupid Love. I LOVE movies and going to see them is one of my favorite things to do.

Music of choice: Depends on the day! I love hip-hop, rap, classic rock, indie. Favorite band of all time is Radiohead … favorite artist Beyonce!

Favorite place to eat: Also depends on the day. I love checking out new restaurants, especially when we travel. I love finding local places to check out. Currently, we are eating ketogenic, so we look for places that have a LOT of fat and protein on the menu!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “No one changes the world who isn’t obsessed.” – Billie Jean King. Also motto: “First time is a lesson. Second time is a mistake.”

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleMillennials want to know: What’s in the wine glass?
Next articleGrapes n’ Growlers celebrates new location in Felida
Jodie Gilmore
Jodie Gilmore’s journalistic background includes more than 15 years of writing for the Vancouver Business Journal as well as other publications such as Northwest Women’s Journal, North Bank Magazine, American Builders Quarterly and The New American. A Master’s in Technical & Professional Writing and 20+ years in the trenches as a technical writer and online help developer round out her writing background. When not writing, she enjoys gardening and working on her small farm in the Cascade foothills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR