Up Close With Shannon Conley

Current job: I am the founder and owner of Urban Waxx.

Proudest professional moment: The last 10 years at Urban Waxx has been incredible.

Recently, we have revamped so many of the internal systems and in the process I have been able to focus only on the things that I absolutely love doing at Urban Waxx. I am so proud of what we have created and where we are going.

First job: I always had ways of making money – lemonade stands, selling candy at school, babysitting. My first real job was working at Burger King at age 14.

Fun fact: I love cupcakes and I have a huge mouth. I can eat an entire cupcake in one bite (hidden talent).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My sofa, with my kids and my man, with a great movie on!

Favorite movie: American Beauty, Goodfellas, Crazy Stupid Love. I LOVE movies and going to see them is one of my favorite things to do.

Music of choice: Depends on the day! I love hip-hop, rap, classic rock, indie. Favorite band of all time is Radiohead … favorite artist Beyonce!

Favorite place to eat: Also depends on the day. I love checking out new restaurants, especially when we travel. I love finding local places to check out. Currently, we are eating ketogenic, so we look for places that have a LOT of fat and protein on the menu!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “No one changes the world who isn’t obsessed.” – Billie Jean King. Also motto: “First time is a lesson. Second time is a mistake.”

