WellHaven Pet Health announces promotion of Jenni Jones to CEO

WellHaven Pet Health, a family of companion animal veterinary hospitals headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., today announced Jenni Jones’s promotion to Chief Executive Officer. Jones brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the position and is ready to lead WellHaven through sustained success, according to a news release.

Jenni Jones

“I am honored and excited to lead our WellHaven practice to continued growth. I’ve previously led health care professionals in both human nursing and dentistry and have now found my true home in veterinary medicine. The people that make up this profession have amazing hearts,” Jones said in a news release. “I look forward to providing them the support they need for their continued success.”

WellHaven has more than 40 hospital locations located throughout Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Montana and Minnesota. WellHaven works with veterinary practices to partner in their success and the success of their teams by providing back-office support, consulting, and tools enabling veterinary professionals to better care for themselves and the pets and families who depend on them.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bob Lester said, “We are thrilled to have Jenni lead our practice and continue to support our vision of veterinary professional leadership committed to people, pets and the communities we serve.”

Owen Davis, Partner at Martis Capital said, “We love the veterinary profession and are very pleased to support it. We invest in proven leaders like Jenni and share her commitment to transforming the veterinary healthcare space.”

Jones was previously the Chief Operating Officer at WellHaven and before that held a similar COO position with Midwest Dental and was Senior Vice President of Operations at Minute Clinic Inc. WellHaven is the third startup organization for Jones, who has a history of positioning companies for growth and possesses a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and the importance of care providers.

Jones first joined WellHaven three years ago and said that what drew her to the organization was its focus on the well-being of people and pets. She said they are committed as servant leaders to ensure the success of their doctors, veterinary technicians/nurses and teams. Jones said they strive to support their staff at the same level that the staff care for pets on a daily basis.

Looking forward, Jones said “well people and well pets are at the heart of WellHaven.”

“You can’t have one without the other,” she said. “Moving forward we are going to continue to build our healthcare delivery model, expand education opportunities for our veterinary caregivers and continue to deliver education to pet parents to care for their companions. We are also looking to grow our network of hospitals and expand access to care for more pets.”

John Bork, founder of WellHaven Pet Health, will assume an advisory role on the Board of Directors.

