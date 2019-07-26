VBJ’s Top Projects Awards

This year’s VBJ Top Projects Awards event was held Wednesday, July 24, at the Discovery Ridge site in Ridgefield, home to the new Rosauers grocery store (slated for opening in November 2019).

The event, catered by Mill Creek Pub, was presented by the Vancouver Business Journal and Riverview Community Bank. This year’s event was also sponsored by Stewart Mechanical Inc., the Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA), Columbia Rock Products, Arrow Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc., the Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA), Corwin Beverage Company, FDM Development Inc., High Fidelity Entertainment, Kirkland Development, Kate Singh Photography, Maul Foster & Alongi, the Port of Vancouver USA, Rosauers Supermarkets, Signs & More, Tapani Inc. and Mill Creek Pub.

Only a fraction of the photos from the July 24 event are here, view all of the photos on our Facebook page, and tag yourself and your friends! Thanks to everyone who made this year’s Top Projects Awards event fantastic! See you next year!



























