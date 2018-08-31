Vancouver Waterfront living now available

With close proximity to 11 new restaurants, a five-minute walk to downtown Vancouver and a “stone’s throw” from the Columbia River, area residents are excited to make The Rediviva luxury apartments their new home, said Nicole Rideout, PR account executive with R/West, the marketing firm that handles media relations for the new Vancouver Waterfront Development Project.

The Rediviva is the latest residential offering at The Waterfront Vancouver, located at Block 6. Rideout said The Rediviva is named after the renowned Columbia Rediviva ship, which circumnavigated the globe and explored the Pacific Northwest, and whose captain gave his ship’s name to the largest river on the West Coast.

Offering exclusive luxury apartments – 63 studios, one- and two-bedroom units with secured underground parking – 10 percent of The Rediviva’s apartments had already been pre-leased just a week after opening, with the remainder of the units expected to fill quickly.

Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development, said the total cost to build The Rediviva apartments was $29 million. Robertson & Olson Construction was the general contractor, and major subcontractors included Stoner Electric, General Sheet Metal and Whitaker Ellis Concrete.

Building amenities at The Rediviva include a private rooftop deck; outdoor kitchen with barbecue area and fireplace; fitness center; on-site restaurants and retail; controlled and monitored building access; Green Globes certification and more. Individual apartment amenities include airy and open living spaces with 9-foot ceilings; large windows with lots of natural light; modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances; ceramic or luxury plank flooring throughout; walk-in closet(s); in-unit washer and dryer and more.

“The Rediviva apartment project is one of the first buildings to be constructed on the highly anticipated Vancouver Waterfront Development, and we are excited to be a part of Vancouver’s future,” said Matt Olson, president of Robertson & Olson Construction, Inc. “Construction of the Vancouver Waterfront Block 6 apartment building is going smoothly and will provide a beautiful live/work setting for its tenants.”

Cain said no other residential development on the Vancouver Waterfront will be completed this year. However, a 40-unit condominium is under construction by Kirkland Development on Block 4, and an 82-unit condominium is in the planning stages on Block 16. In addition, a 206-unit apartment is under construction for completion next year by HSP Properties, and a 251-unit, cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction apartment building is in permitting by Summit Development on Block 3. Completion is expected in 2020.

“The Waterfront is entitled to build 3,300 residential units and 1.25 million square feet of office and 300,000 square feet of retail,” Cain said. “The vision is that there will be a complete community with jobs, services and residence. Roughly an equal mix of for-rent apartment homes and condominiums, with full cross section of resident demographics. The first phase provides the foundation for that vision.”

Rental rates for The Rediviva Apartments start at $1,826. For more information, visit https://www.redivivavancouver.com/#Home. The apartments are located at 111 Parkway Place, Vancouver.

