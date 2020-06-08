Vancouver Clinic opens vision center in Ridgefield

Optometrist Kristin Sorenson has joined Vancouver Clinic. Dr. Sorenson owned Accent Eye Care for 12 years. The practice became a Vancouver Clinic location last month. After some renovations, Vancouver Clinic reopened the space today.

Dr. Sorenson will welcome current and new patients in the same space on the second floor of the Heron Gate office complex in Ridgefield. The Vancouver Clinic Heron Gate Vision Center is located across the street from Vancouver Clinic’s new Ridgefield Primary and Urgent Care location, opened last year. The address for Heron Gate is 2 South 56th Place, STE 205, Ridgefield, Washington, 98642. The Heron Gate space has expanded to offer additional services to include other optometrists.

“We are very excited to welcome Kristin and her patients to Vancouver Clinic,” said Dr. Alfred Seekamp, chief medical officer. “In addition to Dr. Sorenson, we also added Dr. Alexander Choy who will also see patients at this location and our Vision Center in Salmon Creek.”

The entire Vision Center team will work closely with patients to oversee current and long-term eye health.

The clinic offers adult and pediatric eye exams, and screens for and manage a variety of conditions, including glaucoma, diabetic eye disease (diabetic retinopathy), cataracts, “lazy” eye (amblyopia), crossed eyes (strabismus) and age-related macular degeneration. They are equipped with advanced technologies and we use proven treatment techniques.

New patients and those who previously saw Dr. Kristin Sorenson can begin scheduling appointments with Vancouver Clinic now. Please call 360-882-2778.

