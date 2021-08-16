Vancouver-based Hubb acquired by Intrado

Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced Aug. 13 that it has acquired Vancouver-based Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world, according to a news release.

According to a news release from Intrado, the Hubb Platform powers virtual, onsite and hybrid events that bring brands to life and drives business growth by streamlining time consuming processes, mining profitable insights, boosting engagement and improving ROI. By collecting, managing and marketing event data more efficiently, Hubb powers high-impact, immersive and personalized experiences. Forrester recently rated the Hubb Management Platform as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solution, Q1 2021. Hubb’s executive team and employees will join the Intrado Digital Media team to support clients and drive continued technology development and product innovation.

A total of 75 employees from Hubb will join Intrado Digital Media.

“Adding Hubb to Intrado’s Digital Media business will create an innovative, efficient, next-generation all-in-one event platform,” said Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media, in a statement. “Clients will have access to and benefit from a comprehensive end-to-end event management platform to create events with unique, curated experiences supporting in-person, hybrid, and virtual attendees. It will also accelerate the development of Intrado’s self-service virtual event offering.”

Intrado Digital Media enables event organizers to produce world-class virtual and hybrid events. The combined capabilities of Intrado and Hubb offer a single source for unified onsite and online event data and analytics across the entire event portfolio — offering valuable insights that drive business and prove event ROI.

Allie Magyar, CEO & founder of Hubb

“We built the Hubb platform because we believe in the power of events to connect people, build community and drive revenue. Intrado Digital Media shares our vision to develop technology that drives progress and propels the events industry forward,” said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb, in a statement. “Intrado’s focus on building the largest global technology platform for events, their unwavering commitment to client service and exceptional culture, combined with Hubb’s drive for innovation and deep commitment to the events industry, will bring incredible value to partners, employees, customers and the industry as a whole.”

In an email response to the Vancouver Business Journal, Magyar said, “we’re excited about the future in Vancouver together.”

“After integrating Intrado Digital Media and Hubb technology, clients will have the ability to deliver fully converged, omni-channel events resulting in engaging experiences for attendees, regardless of their location,” Chodor said, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Hubb employees, customers and partners to Intrado.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Their solutions aim to connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable – turning “information to insight.”

