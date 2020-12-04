Two new businesses will open at the Vancouver Waterfront

Gramor Development Inc. announced today that two new businesses have signed on at the Vancouver Waterfront – Fidelity Investments and Kafiex Roasters.



“It’s great to see that businesses are still thriving, even during these unusual times,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development. “Both businesses will bring something new to The Waterfront and these leases confirm that Vancouver is continuing to grow and attract commerce.”



Coming soon to The Murdock Building

Fidelity Investments will open its Fidelity Investor Center in Vancouver-Portland to select services on Dec. 7. Local financial advisers are available to help clients with services that range from building a financial plan to selecting accounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have continued to help many clients through virtual appointments and video consultations, and are eager to serve the Vancouver-Portland community.



Coming soon to The RiverWest Building

Kafiex Roasters will be the first coffee shop at the Vancouver Waterfront with plans to open in early 2021. Kafiex sources specialty coffee that is Certified Organic and Fair Trade while empowering women coffee farmers and celebrating its bicultural ownership. They are known for bringing diverse brewing methods to Vancouver, and plan on debuting the largest syphon coffee bar in the area. Kafiex will be located on the southwest corner of the RiverWest Building, featuring large windows and 180-degree views of the Columbia River.



The property, along with the City of Vancouver, also recently received The Waterfront Center award in August, in which the National Endowment for the Arts Program and the National Manufacturers Association recognize waterfronts from around the world based on top-quality planning design, and development work. Winners of this award must show exemplary success in these six categories: sensitivity of the design to water, quality and harmony of design, civic contribution, environmental value, community enrichment and degree of difficulty.



To find out more about The Waterfront Vancouver, as well as explore leasing options, visit TheWaterfrontVancouverUSA.com.

