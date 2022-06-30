Tracie Jellison to head up retail banking for Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview”, the “Company” “Bank”) has named Tracie Jellison Chief Retail Banking Officer, according to a news release from Riverview.

Jellison joined the bank nearly one year ago and has led the commercial team in the Oregon market. Coming from the retail side of the business, Jellison is happy to return to her roots.

Jellison is not a stranger to banking. In fact, she has worked in banking for more than 30 years, starting her career in Boise, Idaho, as a customer service representative. After three years of working on the front line with clients, she transitioned to become a consumer loan officer. After working for six years in this role, she became a senior loan officer, managing a team of lenders and the Visa credit card department. From there, Jellison made the transition to business lending.

“She has touched every corner of the banking business. I asked Tracie to lead the retail department because of her commitment to leadership,” said Kevin Lycklama, CEO and President of Riverview, in a news release. “From branch management, training, sales and loan generation, Tracie’s experience is exactly what is needed to move our Retail vision forward. We are very excited for Tracie to implement strategies and tactics at the branch level.”

For the past 10 years, Jellison has mastered commercial lending, most recently at Riverview Community Bank and prior to that she was at Columbia Credit Union.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on the commercial side of the business. I’m excited to work with a talented Retail team to help businesses and individuals achieve their financial dreams. More than anything, I want to provide leadership to our team,” Jellison said.