The VBJ is moving offices!

Our new office will be located just a little further down Officers Row from our old one

In case you haven’t heard the news yet, the Vancouver Business Journal is moving offices! Starting next week, our office will be located just a little further down from our old office. Our new address is 1605 Officers Row, Vancouver.

During this transition, you may find that our phone lines are down for a couple of days while we get everything switched over. If you try to contact us by phone and are having issues, please email us instead and we can help you out as soon as possible. Here is a list of email addresses:

Publisher Steve McDonagh – smcdonagh@vbjusa.com

Publisher John McDonagh – jmcdonagh@vbjusa.com

Managing Editor Joanna Yorke – Jyorke@vbjusa.com

Special Publications Editor Jessica Swanson – jswanson@vbjusa.com

Director of Marketing and Advertising Irene Pettengill – ipettengill@vbjusa.com

Legal Advertising Coordinator Shari Van Dinter – svandinter@vbjusa.com

Office Manager/Industry List Researcher Melissa Woster-Million – mwoster@vbjusa.com

Circulation, Marketing and Advertising Assistant Dominique Starks – dstarks@vbjusa.com

We look forward to serving you and bringing you the business news of Southwest Washington at our new location!

