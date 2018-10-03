Ten things we learned about Vancouver Clinic and CEO Mark Mantei

Attendees at the Oct. 3 Boardroom Breakfast event, held in the Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, were able to hear from Vancouver Clinic CEO Mark Mantei as he chatted with Vancouver Business Journal Co-Publisher John McDonagh, and answered questions from the audience.

McDonagh talked with Mantei in front of an audience of community members and business leaders about his years as the COO for The Everett Clinic, technology use within Vancouver Clinic, the state of healthcare in Washington state and in the country, and more.

Here are 10 things those who attended the breakfast learned about Mantei and Vancouver Clinic:

Mantei’s first job as a young man was working in the newspaper industry delivering newspapers. He eventually worked his way into the mail room and then became involved in the press room, eventually writing a column. Mantei holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration/management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and finance from the University of Michigan. At Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital, Mantei worked as an assistant administrator in medical records and ER. In his position as COO at The Everett Clinic, Mantei helped grow the clinic from about 50 providers when he started there to nearly 500 providers. The Vancouver Clinic, which follows the Integrated Care Model, offers a total of 43 different specialties. The Vancouver Clinic is independent and physician owned. Just this year, the clinic added 45 new physicians, and has seen double digit growth each of the past three years. Mantei announced that the Vancouver Clinic is teaming up with Humana in Southwest Washington to provide Medicare Advantage beneficiaries access to two new neighborhood clinics. The first clinic is scheduled to open in January 2019 at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive, in Vancouver. With five locations, Vancouver Clinic is the largest private, multi-specialty clinic in Clark County. There are more than 1,200 employees, including 300 providers. Vancouver Clinic has been working to train more of the medical assistants to help with some of the scribing on the computers and other technology in order to free up providers so they can continue to provide one-on-one care. According to its mission, Vancouver Clinic’s first priority is caring for people.

