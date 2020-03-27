supportinglocal – area insurance company gives away free weekly meals

One day recently when Agency Principal at Davidson & Associates Insurance Bryce Davidson was picking up a take-out order for his family, it occurred to him that he could easily order another meal and deliver it to someone to make their day better.

“My wife Laurell and I decided that we should be ordering from a local restaurant once a week to help them during this time,” Davidson said. “We like cooking at home but eating out and supporting a restaurant owner is the least we can do.”

“Sharing a meal is something we can all do,” Davidson continued. “It also occurred to me that if we put it on Facebook we could encourage other people to order to-go from local restaurants. We need to support local restaurants now to make sure there is a place to eat next year. In a time where there is fear and uncertainty helping to deliver one meal is the same as sharing a smile with a stranger to make someone’s day better. We are all in this together and it is our turn to support these great local restaurants where we will share lunch, happy hour and birthday dinners for years to come.”

This past week, Davidson & Associates Insurance started a project where, every Thursday, they will give away a free family meal to a community member in honor of #supportinglocal. The company picked their first winner this week and gave away a free Beaches Restaurant and Bar “Fried Chicken Family Pack.” The contest will begin again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, closing at noon on Thursday, April 2. Each week, a new contest will begin every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Bryce Davidson, agency principal at Davidson & Associates Insurance, will deliver the free dinner to each week’s winner himself. Photo courtesy of Davidson & Associates Insurance

The free meals, which will each feed a family of four, will alternate on a weekly basis. Next week, the free meal will come from Nom Nom Restaurant and Grill, and the meal the week after that will come from Frontier Public House. Emily Roesch, marketing & communications coordinator for Davidson & Associates, said they have about 15-20 other local restaurants lined up, but haven’t assigned them a time slot quite yet. Each week’s winner will receive a meal from that week’s restaurant, delivered to their doorstep by Thursday at 5:30 p.m., by Bryce Davidson.

Every Wednesday at 9 a.m., Davidson will announce the featured restaurant of the week with a special Facebook post. Here’s how to enter to win:

Like the Davidson & Associates Insurance Facebook page

Like the participating restaurant’s Facebook page

Then comment on the original post below by tagging who you’d like to share your dinner with the phrase, “(Insert restaurant name) does to-go orders.”

Feel free to share the post with friends and family so they can get a chance at a free dinner

Likes and tags will then be verified, and one lucky winner will randomly be selected to have their dinner delivered. Winner must live within 25 miles of the restaurant location and claim their prize by 3:30 p.m. the following day (Thursday). Davidson & Associates will tag the winner in the comment feed and ask them to contact Emily Roesch to arrange delivery of dinner. If delivery cannot be fulfilled or the winner is outside the 25-mile radius from the restaurant, Davidson & Associates will purchase a gift card for the winner instead.

For additional information or to nominate a local restaurant, contact Emily Roesch at emily@davidsoninsurance.com.

