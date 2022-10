The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W. 11th St. (downtown) as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The city believes that this location would be a good fit for a Safe Stay Community, as they say it will help address the needs of nearby unhoused residents and is close to public transportation.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Do you have aAs a business owner, are you in support of the location of this third Safe Stay Community? After answering, please provide some comments regarding why you do support this location as a Safe Stay Community, or why you do not. question? Yes, I am in support of the city’s proposed location for a third Safe Stay Community.

No, I am not in support of the city’s proposed location for a third Safe Stay Community.

I’m undecided about whether or not I support this. I need more information. Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In