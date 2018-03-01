Rosauers grocery store to be built in Ridgefield

The Ridgefield location will be the company's first store in western Washington

On Feb. 28, the City and Port of Ridgefield together announced that a new retail development center that includes a Rosauers Supermarkets grocery store will move forward on a portion of the port’s Discovery Ridge property at the southeast corner of the roundabout at 45th and Pioneer streets.

At its regularly-scheduled meeting on Feb. 28, the Port of Ridgefield Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Purchase and Sale Agreement between the port and holding company Discovery Ridge LLC, for around nine acres of the 30-acre site, paving the way for the development of a 53,000-square-foot, full-service, Rosauers grocery store with a fueling station. Discovery Ridge LLC will contract the project to FDM Development, owned by Ridgefield-based developer Dean Maldonado.

Developers anticipate breaking ground at the site this coming June, and are hopeful that the grocery store will be open during the first quarter of 2019.

