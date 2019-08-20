Riverview Bancorp rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was recently invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, Aug. 19. Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer, was joined by executives, employees and directors as he delivered opening remarks, followed by the bell ringing at 9:30, signifying the start of the day’s trade.

“Opening Nasdaq is an honor and a wonderful opportunity to thank our employee-owners, clients and community for supporting us over the past 96 years,” said Lycklama. “This is a momentous occasion for everyone at Riverview. For more than 20 years, we’ve benefited from our Nasdaq listing and in that time, we’ve quadrupled in size and grown to be the largest community bank in the Portland, Ore., Metro area.”

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver. With assets of $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, it is the parent company of the 96-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past 6 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, The Columbian and The Gresham Outlook.

