Port of Vancouver commissioners discuss draft strategic plan, vision

During a public workshop held Aug. 14, the Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners heard from Charla Skaggs, principal communications and outreach specialist with Maul Foster & Alongi, regarding the process of updating the port’s strategic plan.

During a previous workshop discussing the port’s strategic plan on Aug. 2, the port commissioners expressed interest in adjusting the port’s vision statement to reflect how the community could look if the port is successful in its mission, Skaggs said. She said some changes in the goals and strategies were also made to the plan after suggestions were made at the Aug. 2 workshop.

“You decided we’re not going to change the mission statement, and the values are also unchanged,” Skaggs told the commissioners during the Aug. 14 workshop. “Today we will be discussing the vision statement. We want that to reflect how the community will look once we are successful in accomplishing our strategic plan.”

The port’s current vision statement is: “A premier port that is globally recognized and well capitalized, with state-of-the-industry facilities, infrastructure and service providing accountable economic benefit.”

Skaggs presented the commissioners with four different examples of vision statements that had been crafted using feedback from the Aug. 2 workshop. The four different examples can be seen in the PowerPoint presentation from Aug. 14 here.

The three commissioners – Don Orange, Eric LaBrant and Jerry Oliver – discussed what they liked or didn’t like about each of the four examples, and what pieces they would want to incorporate into a new vision statement. Oliver said he really liked the first example statement, although it was a bit longer than the other three.