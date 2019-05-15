Partners in Careers receives $10,000 donation from Davidson & Associates Insurance

Thanks to the Vancouver community’s help, Partners in Careers, an organization that assists individuals to become economically self-sufficient by providing resources and job placement opportunities, has been awarded a $10,000 donation from Davidson & Associates Insurance through the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards.

Davidson & Associates Insurance originally received $5,000 for Partners in Careers Roots to Roads program through a submission process, and Safeco offered Bruce Davidson, an independent agent with Davidson & Associates Insurance, an additional chance to raise even more funds.

The insurance agency and nonprofit had a story about their relationship and positive impact on the community featured on the official Safeco Insurance Facebook page. Together, they were able to raise an additional $5,000 by having their story shared on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at least 250 times over the course of a week. The funds will specifically go to the nonprofit’s Roots to Roads program, which provides small-scale farm training and jobs to veterans in need.

