New businesses are opening at The Waterfront in Vancouver

Gramor Development Inc. announced this week that four new businesses will call The Waterfront in Vancouver home.

“We’re incredibly proud that The Waterfront continues to grow and sign on new businesses,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development. “That each of these new tenants have decided to open in Vancouver says a lot about the growth and development of this region and the opportunity that it presents for businesses both big and small.”

Now open for business in The Murdock Building

Refresh Therapy opened its third Vancouver location this past March in The Murdock Building at The Waterfront. Offering counseling and therapy sessions for adults, couples, families, teenagers and children, Refresh Therapy is a family owned business that has been operating since 2010.

Directors Mortgage also recently opened a 2,922-square-foot branch in The Murdock Building to serve homebuyers locally in Clark County and beyond. With their wide range of lending solutions, Directors Mortgage provides prompt, personal service to help guide clients through the homebuying journey. In addition to providing mortgage services, the company is a strong philanthropic community partner supporting local hospitals, schools, mentorship programs, sports organizations and more.

Now open for business at RiverWest

Picnic, a locally owned store specializing in sundresses and picnic supplies. This is the third location for Picnic and features summer-ready rentals for spending an afternoon on the waterfront, such as croquet & cornhole sets, and umbrellas to lounge under as well as summer essentials for an afternoon of strolling (hats, sunscreen, sandals).

Coming soon to The Waterfront

Valo and Massalto are starting construction soon on a second joint tasting room in The Rediviva. This makes Valo and Massalto the eighth and ninth wineries to open at The Waterfront, which has quickly turned into one of the top wine destinations in the Pacific Northwest. Both wineries source grapes from Lawrence and Conner Lee vineyards, two of the most highly regarded and recognized vineyards in Washington state. Valo and Massalto wineries are a partnership between owner/chef Michael Ruhland and Owner/Winemaker Matias Kusulas.

To find out more about The Waterfront Vancouver, as well as explore leasing options, visit https://thewaterfrontvancouverusa.com/.

