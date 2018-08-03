My Brother’s Crawfish serves classic Southern flavor

The Southern-style restaurant recently opened its doors in downtown Vancouver this April at 611 Main St. The company’s first location is in Portland and has been up and running successfully for the last 10 years. People were coming from all over the area to try the restaurant, so owners Khang Nguyen and Angela Tran decided it was time to expand to a second location in Vancouver.

“After 10 years with customers coming from all over Portland, Beaverton and Vancouver, we decided it’s time for another location that could save some travel time to our valued customers that come to support us,” Tran said. “Living in Vancouver and seeing its food scene expanding in the last couple of years, we thought it was the best location to choose from to start our second location.”

My Brother’s Crawfish initially began with a tradition between four brothers and their parents in the suburbs of Houston, Texas. Nguyen and his four brothers were the initial owners and operators, but as the brothers began to disperse and started moving on to other business ventures, Tran joined forces to help with employee training and quality control in addition to adding new menu items and helping with expansion.

Today, the restaurant offers Portland and Clark County customers a true Southern dining experience with a full assortment of crawfish, crab and Gulf Coast shrimp, in addition to clam and mussel boils seven days a week. They fly their crawfish in from Louisiana for the Portland location and use local crawfish for Vancouver.

The menu includes made-from-scratch seasonings, and whenever possible, they use ingredients native to Louisiana to provide the ultimate taste bud awakening experience. The menu also includes a variety of other Southern classics such as chicken, seafood and sausage jambalaya, blackened catfish, gumbo, fried alligator and much more.

Tran explains that what makes the restaurant stand apart is their authentic Louisianan ingredients, seasonings and broth.

“Our boil broth has been described as rich, mouthwatering, spicy (there is also non-spicy), addicting and unique,” Tran said.

My Brother’s Crawfish is currently waiting on its liquor license and when that is acquired, they plan to provide Louisiana-style drinks and beers, along with a full bar menu of other drinks. Tran shares that in addition to expanding their bar, the restaurant’s future also includes building a bubble tea station, where people can enjoy a variety of tea inspirations.

