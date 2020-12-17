Killian Pacific announces development of Ninebark

Pacific Northwest developer Killian Pacific recently announced plans for Ninebark, a new residential community on nearly nine acres along the Columbia River waterfront and part of Parker’s Landing between downtown Camas and downtown Washougal. Killian Pacific anticipates beginning construction in the fall of 2021 and aims to deliver the first units a year later, according to a news release from Killian Pacific.

Holst Architecture of Portland is currently designing the new community, weaving in connections to the surrounding natural environment and creating three-story apartment homes with expansive floorplans. Approximately 242 units across eight energy-efficient buildings will feature a mix of one, two and three bedrooms using sustainable materials such as high-quality, locally sourced wood. A freestanding clubhouse will feature elevated amenities plus expansive views of the Columbia River and Mt. Hood.

Ninebark’s waterfront location is connected to a new public park and will sit between the centers of Washougal and Camas. Both communities have an abundance of local retail, including breweries, coffee shops and restaurants, plus small tech startups and growing established companies who chose the area for lifestyle provided to their employees. Situated adjacent to Parker’s Landing, between the beauty of the Columbia River to the south, the accessibility provided by Washington State Route 14 to the north, the Port of Camas-Washougal to the west, and single-family homes to the east, the area is largely undeveloped and provides a unique natural setting.

“With Ninebark, we envision a sustainable, equitable and accessible waterfront community that offers an experience, with access to nature and amenities alike, that is unlike anything else in the market,” said Michi Slick, director of development at Killian Pacific, in the news release. “We see Southwest Washington gaining in popularity due to job growth in the tech, healthcare and financial sectors, plus the area offers high-quality schools, and tax advantages over Oregon. With the first waterfront community in Camas-Washougal, we aim to attract people who are seeking an escape to nature and a smaller, welcoming community but do not want to sacrifice curated amenities such as local breweries, coffee shops and restaurants that are important for their lifestyle.

“The Port of Camas-Washougal’s master plan will further enrich the area with a public marina, park, additional restaurants, retail and commercial spaces to make this area an even more desirable waterfront destination,” Slick said in the news release. “And with our emphasis on sustainability, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and art, we have the opportunity to create a place that achieves significant social impact for the area.”

Ninebark will be a 242-unit development in Camas-Washougal. Construction will begin in the fall of 2021. Courtesy of Killian Pacific

“We’re so pleased to design a unique residential experience with Ninebark,” said Kevin Valk of Holst Architecture, in the news release. “The natural surroundings, adjacency to parks and connection to the existing trail system allow for a strong connection to the outdoors. Unmatched amenities, strong sustainability goals and a desire for lasting social impact make working on this project and collaborating with the development team at Killian Pacific a pleasure.”

COVID-19 expected to alter residential preferences

Killian Pacific anticipates trends from the current COVID-19 environment will produce living and gathering preferences that will be different than they have in the last several years. Post COVID-19, the company predicts an increase in individuals who will work from home, seeking two-bedroom apartments with one bedroom to designate as an office or one-bedroom apartments with a den. As for the definition and use for “home” evolves, they may seek more space and flexibility, and will prioritize connection to the outdoors. Ninebark will provide larger residential units, abundant green space, access to the Columbia River and connection to walking/running/biking paths. And while people are having children later in life, they will want child-friendly amenities and activities that allow them to maintain their social life.

A freestanding amenity clubhouse will feature dramatic sloped rooflines and celebrate views of the Columbia River and Mt. Hood. The main lounge will invite residents and guests to gather around the central fireplace, find focus in private seating areas and connect to the river. A fully equipped fitness center with river views will be near walking trails and the boat ramps, and a shared gear shed will provide outdoor equipment such as kayaks and bikes for residents’ use. Landscaped open green spaces in the heart of the community and along the river’s edge will provide residents with vibrant spaces to work, eat, play, exercise and socialize.

Killian Pacific is committed to delivering places that achieve a positive social impact through the integration of sustainability, DEI and the arts, according to the news release from Killian Pacific. Leveraging sustainable, locally ourced wood for Ninebark’s structures, it will target a sustainability certification while aiming for carbon neutrality and favoring biophilic design. Ninebark will also voluntarily provide affordable housing units that are not required by regulatory mandates. And finally, local and regional artists will be celebrated throughout Ninebark and the connected trails and parks surrounding the community.

For more details as the project evolves, visit: https://www.liveatninebark.com/

This information was provided in a news release from Killian Pacific.

Comments

comments