Ilani continues as presenting sponsor for ‘Savor The Couve’

The successful takeout dinner for two will continue through the end of March with ilani’s partnership

The Greater Vancouver Chamber and Visit Vancouver USA are partnering again with ilani to produce the local, weekly restaurant takeout collaboration on 100, five-course dinners for two, each Thursday through the end of March 2021. Each week, Savor The Couve will feature five different restaurants that provide one of the courses each, introducing diners to flavors and restaurants they’ve never visited.

With ilani’s support, Savor The Couve’s weekly takeout dinners are met with smooth operations behind the scenes. To ensure the freshest meals are provided and ready to go, volunteers and staff pack each bag as cars arrive. Once the diners are in checked in, ilani team members carry each bag to the cars of hungry participants to take home and enjoy.

“We’re honored to be given the opportunity to continue our sponsorship of Savor The Couve and help support Vancouver’s restaurant community during this difficult time,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani. “The interest in the program has been inspiring, and we hope diners take advantage of this unique opportunity to enjoy a fantastic meal support our local restaurants.”

Savor The Couve’s initial run was for eight weeks beginning in December. It yielded such positive feedback from restauranteurs, nonprofits, volunteers, diners and community members, the Chamber, Visit Vancouver USA and ilani that the decision to continue the program to keep funds rolling in for the nonprofits and participating restaurants was determined. As presenting sponsor, ilani’s support will continue with volunteers and donations inclusive of insulated bags, surprise items for lucky diners, as well as $20 for $20 Promotional Play flyers for each order. The $20 for $20 Promotion at ilani will continue through the end March, so each diner of Savor The Couve can use their order confirmation/receipt to redeem.

About Savor The Couve

Each week, five restaurants will collaborate on 100 five-course dinners for two diners, for only $100. Of every order purchased, $25 is donated to a different nonprofit organization around the region each week. Participating restaurants and nonprofits are encouraged to gain more visibility by promoting their involvement to their supporters and through their various communication channels. Restaurants interested in participating in February through March can sign up on www.VancouverUSA.com/STCSignUp, to confirm their interest.

At this time, slots for nonprofits have been filled. Beginning with the Feb. 4 dinner, each week over the next eight weeks will feature a dining theme, where the restaurants for the week will contribute a theme related course. The five courses each week consist of a theme-related: Adult Beverages for Two (Beer/Wine/Cocktail), Appetizer for Two, Soup or Salad for Two, Two different Entrées with sides, and Dessert for Two:

Thursday, Feb. 4: Welcome Back! (No Theme)

Thursday, Feb. 11: “Date Night”

Thursday, Feb. 18: Women-Owned Restaurants

Thursday, Feb. 25: Traditional Italian

Thursday, March 4: Asian Fusion

Thursday, March 11: Authentic Mexican/Southwestern

Thursday, March 18: Plant-Based (Vegan)

Thursday, March 25: PNW Inspired

All weeks through March are available for pre-order at www.VancouverUSA.com/SavorTheCouve. Participating restaurants, menus and nonprofit details coming soon.

Each week, diners who’ve ordered for that week will pick up their Dinner for Two between 5-5:40 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23’s Event Venue Entrance. Volunteers from the nonprofit that week, as well as Chamber, Visit Vancouver USA and ilani team members will be organizing take-out bags for quick distribution as cars drive through.

Those interested in ordering upcoming Savor the Couve dinners can go to www.VancouverUSA.com/SavorTheCouve to place orders through March 2021.

Restaurants are encouraged to collaborate on this series and are invited to sign up for their preferred week at www.VancouverUSA.com/STCSignUp. At this time, slots for nonprofits have been filled.

Comments

comments