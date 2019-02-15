Hubb relocates headquarters to downtown Vancouver

New space allows company to expand its team and business even further

Hubb, a developer of cutting-edge event management technology, recently announced the relocation of its growing team and company headquarters this month into the historic Greely building, located in the Esther Short neighborhood of downtown Vancouver, according to a recent news release.

According to the news release, Hubb has grown exponentially over the past three years and recently announced a large funding round in late 2018. The company’s new space will allow it to scale its business and operations even further.

“Hubb has grown a great deal over the past year and shared its previous space with our sister company, Dynamic Events,” said Allie Magyar, Hubb CEO/founder. “This new space allows us to expand our team and business even further and we’re excited to be part of the downtown Vancouver community. Also, I’m from the area and committed to supporting the SW Washington community.”

Hubb offers event management solutions and business intelligence tools that provide innovation and data-driven decision making for the events industry. The company works with key clients such Microsoft, Atlassian, Biotechnology Innovation Association and the Consumer Technology Association (CES).

“We plan to continue growing into 2019 as we rapidly scale our team,” Magyar said. “Our goal is to hire 18 people in the local Vancouver area this year.”

In order to celebrate the opening of their new office, Hubb held an open house event on Feb. 8.

Hubb was named the 2017 Innovator of the Year and the 2017 Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years in the Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards.

About Hubb

Founded in 2015 by veteran event management professionals, Hubb “brings order to the chaos of the most time-consuming aspects of event management and provides data that improves decision making across events.” Their cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing event content, as well as facilitating sales pipeline growth with meetings management and data analytics. With Hubb, clients save time getting their event to market and have the analytics they need to make more informed decisions and improve ROI. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.

