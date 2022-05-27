Horenstein Law Group joins Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

On May 25, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt P.C. (Schwabe) and Horenstein Law Group (HLG) announced that HLG will join Schwabe, effective immediately. According to a news release from Schwabe, the combined Schwabe and HLG offices will offer increased real estate, land use and business services for Schwabe clients and a significant spectrum of business, employment, tax, intellectual property, data security and other legal services to current HLG clients.

“We’re joining our forces and our talent, and by doing so we’ll be better able to serve our real estate and construction clients,” said Schwabe CEO Graciela Gomez Cowger. “We’re really trying to capitalize on the growth in Clark County. The area is really growing and prospering, the influx of people into Clark County is tremendous. Clark County is really a market worth exploring.”

HLG has established itself as one of the most well-known firms in Southwest Washington, according to the news release from Schwabe. HLG’s prominence in Vancouver increases Schwabe’s deep bench of experience in its Real Estate and Construction Industry Group, which now includes 65 highly regarded lawyers and a team of highly experienced paralegals. HLG’s diversified client base and in-depth knowledge of leasing, land use and real estate financing will blend with Schwabe’s existing capabilities working with developers, contractors, owners and investors.

“We’ve worked together for a long time, we each had to find something that we brought to each other,” said Steve Horenstein, founder of Horenstein Law Group. “Schwabe brings us deep litigation, tax, healthcare … some specialty areas that smaller firms don’t typically have in house. Some of those specialty areas, it makes it much easier for clients if it’s a one-stop shop rather than having to refer them to other firms.”

STEVE HORENSTEIN, Founder of Horenstein Law Group

Gomez Cowger said HLG will join the Schwabe office in Vancouver, which is actually currently being renovated. They are still currently working in a hybrid format, so Horenstein and Gomez Cowger said there is plenty of room at the Schwabe office for everyone from both Schwabe and HLG.

“One thing really unique about Schwabe is that we dedicate ourselves to building community,” Gomez Cowger said. “Both of our firms (Schwabe and HLG) dig into building community. We’ve both been leaders in the community, we chair most of the boards we’re on, we don’t just participate passively.”

Horenstein’s involvement in the community has also been prevalent – he is a founding member of the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC), and took the lead in establishing both Identity Clark County and Leadership Clark County.

“I, alongside my colleagues, am eager to be part of a firm with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest,” Horenstein said in the Schwabe news release. “Joining Schwabe enhances our ability to serve local clients’ increasingly complex legal needs, and our past work and current client interests align with Schwabe’s vision and industry focus. We had extensive discussions with several other law firms, and Schwabe stood apart both in terms of cultural fit and providing the breadth and depth of expertise that can help our clients succeed.”

“We’re really excited (about combining our firms), I think there is a really positive cultural alignment between our two firms,” Gomez Cowger said. “Joining forces is going to make us better.”