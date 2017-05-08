Holistic Chamber returns to Vancouver

The Vancouver chapter of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce (HCC) has been reinstated to bring together business owners and professionals interested in natural and sustainable products and services.

The local chapter is now being led by Anna Axlund, owner of Flexibility, Posture & Core LLC. Axlund is also a yoga instructor at Light Hyperbarics.

“Vancouver is the perfect place for the Holistic Chamber of Commerce,” said Axlund. “We have a large population here and a community that really values those products and services. It’s time for us to come together and show the standard of integrity and professionalism we bring to the work we do.”

The goal of HCC – Vancouver is to promote and support local holistic and sustainable professionals and business owners. HCC is an international organization with nearly 1,500 members in North America.

“I see association with the international organization as a natural partnership for our vibrant and growing holistic business community,” said Axlund. “We are in the service business, yet we are still hidden. That marketing aspect is where I really see a need for support. The HCC offers that.”

Meetings are currently in the planning stages. More information about the local chapter is available at www.HolisticChamberOfCommerce.com/Vancouver.

