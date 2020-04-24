GVCC announces ‘Grow The (360)’ local program

When the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) had the “Grow The (360)” local currency program in the works at the end of 2019, GVCC Marketing & Communications Manager Sarah Cooke said that it was “absolute happenstance” that the program was set to be revealed just in time for May 2020 (Small Business Month) and coincided with the economic impacts that came with COVID-19.

“As the pandemic grew in intensity, we found that this would be of even more value to our community,” Cooke said. “The Chamber is always trying to identify value for our members and the community as a whole, and it happened with the pandemic that this program would create bigger buzz as it keeps our purchases and gifting local.”

“Our intention for this program was based on the understanding that to celebrate employees or occasions, our larger local companies would go ahead and purchase bulk gift cards to be used at non-local merchants,” Cooke said. “This was to sort of cater to whatever the employees/recipients would like to buy, but this takes money out of our local economy too quickly. To combat this and to further encourage autonomy for those on the receiving end, Grow The (360) came to fruition. We hope this program will offer local businesses a boost to serve customers in new and different ways.”

Retailers, restaurants, spas and giftable service providers can sign on to become a participating merchant through the GVCC website at VancouverUSA.com/GrowThe360. The Grow The (360) certificate purchase portal will be available on the same site, offering set increments of $5 to $50, to be purchased, unless otherwise requested through the Chamber. Each certificate can be used at any of the participating merchant’s locations and will not have an expiration date. Once a merchant is in the system, they will be added to the list of participating sellers available for use by the certificate holder and those interested in purchasing/gifting additional certificates.

The program’s certificates are a QR code-based system, allowing merchants to scan the certificate by cell phone or appropriate POS device.

Cooke pointed out that these gift certificates can be applied to any participating merchant.

“It’s like a gift card to the entire community … as long as those community members are participating,” she said. “We’re hoping to encourage many different types of businesses and industries that bring added value to our area’s growth, like restaurants, locally owned franchises, boutiques and retailers, as well as giftable service providers like massage therapy, chiropractic, car washes, photography, dog walking … you name it. These gift certificates will have a value per the gifted total and the entire value of their certificate will be used at their choice of merchant.”

Cooke said that she wanted to stress that anyone can buy these gifts certificates.

“Local residents, international visitors, businesses individuals, Chamber members, future members … anyone interested in purchasing this type of certificate can do so starting May 1 by visiting the program’s webpage,” Cooke said. “They can even gift these certificates through email to someone else from this webpage, too.”

Cooke broke down the Grow The (360) program in an easy-to-understand example: “Let’s say your grandma who lives in New York wants to buy you a gift card but doesn’t quite know your taste/interests anymore – but she’s your grandma, so she wants to make sure you get exactly what you want. So, she goes online to VancouverUSA.com/GrowThe360 and is able to purchase a gift certificate available in various amounts and send you the gift right there from the website. You’ll receive an email saying you’ve received a gift, and within this a QR code will be available for you to use.”

“At the purchase portal on VancouverUSA.com/GrowThe360, opening May 1, merchants are able to apply to participate from that screen as well, listing the growing number of available stores/restaurants/services/businesses participating in real time. This is great because while learning about the certificate you’ve just been gifted, you can also confirm that your favorite restaurant is participating. You’ll head over to that restaurant with your QR code on your phone, the restaurant will scan or log your QR code as you purchase your items and your Grow The (360) certificate will contribute to the purchase.”

To become a participating merchant in the Grow The (360) program, businesses must be a member of the GVCC in good standing. Businesses interested in participating in this program as a merchant that are not current Chamber members can connect with the GVCC to learn more about getting involved. Cooke also said that larger companies interested in purchasing gift certificates in bulk may be eligible to receive a bulk-rate discount. This would be available by contacting the Chamber at GrowThe360@vancouverusa.com.

“Our No. 1 priority at the Chamber is to support our members, and we’re confident that the Grow The (360) program will do just that,” Cooke said. “We’re proud to ‘Keep It Local’ by continuing to support the success and growth of the Greater Vancouver region. We’re also excited to say this is the largest program the Chamber has produced in the last few decades. We’re eager to see our local economy stimulated by this program, encouraging a new way to keep things local and strong.”

