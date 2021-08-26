GVC announces Business & Leadership Awards finalists

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced three finalists in six categories of recognition for the 2021 Business & Leadership Awards, presented by the Port of Vancouver USA. The awards recipients will be revealed during a livestream, available on Facebook Live and YouTube, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m.



Since 2012, the Business & Leadership Awards have been recognizing outstanding business owners and leaders for their efforts in the community. This year, the awards welcomed qualified submissions from community members across the region, for six categories that include: John S. McKibbin Leadership, Community Champion, Small Business, Statesperson, Start-Up to Watch and Large Business.



The finalists for the 2021 Business & Leadership Awards are:



John S. McKibbin Leadership Legacy

Kara Fox-LaRose – President and General Manager, ilani

Jennifer Rhoads – President, Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Steve Moore – CEO, Executive Director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust

Community Champion

Visit Vancouver USA

Horenstein Law Group

Sherrie McMillan- Owner, NW Personal Training

Small Business (up to 25 employees)

Relevant Coffee

DELTA Direct Care

NW Furniture Bank

Statesperson

Dr. Alan Melnick – Director/Health Officer Clark County Public Health

Representative Paul Harris – 17th Legislative District

Jack Burkman – Commissioner, Port of Vancouver USA

Start – Up to Watch (in the last 5 years)

Sprout Partners

NW Escape Experience

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Large Business (more than 25 employees)

Harry’s Locksmith

Apollo Drain

LSW Architects

“It is time to shake off the effects of the pandemic and celebrate the innovators, heroes and those who refused to fail. Now is the time to bring recognition to the business owners and businesses who not only survived the 16 months of restrictions but thrived,” said Chamber President & CEO John McDonagh.



This year the GVC is going for the gold! In honor of the Tokyo Olympics, the awards’ livestream will feature, as emcee and keynote speaker, former U.S. Olympian Johnny Quinn. Quinn is a small-business owner himself as well as a former Olympic Bobsled team member. His keynote, “Think like an Olympian,” will cover an Olympian’s perspective on perseverance and how to overcome adversity.

As was offered last year, this year attendees will once again have the opportunity to support the Chamber’s Small Business Grant Program when purchasing a “VIP Experience.” Those purchasing the VIP Experience will receive curated appetizers and beverages for their team to enjoy during the event, as well as an exclusive invitation and login link to a Virtual Pre-Show Social where they can meet the finalists in each category, a U.S. Olympian and top area professionals. The VIP Experience can be purchased at: 2021 Business & Leadership VIP Experience.

“The Chamber’s Small Business Grant Program is one of the best ways we can support our small businesses, especially during times like this,” said Janet Kenefsky, Chamber vice president. “In addition to distributing over $5.3 million dollars in Cares Act Recovery Funds to companies hardest hit during the pandemic, the Chamber’s Small Business Grant Program helped an additional 39 companies. These VIP Kits are both a fun way to celebrate business in Southwest Washington but is also a great way to give back.”

The live-streamed event will be at no cost, a courtesy made possible by event sponsors, including: Presenting Sponsor, Port of Vancouver USA; Supporting Sponsors, PeaceHealth and Cal Portland; Virtual Platform Sponsor, ilani; Media Sponsor, The Columbian; and Award Sponsors, Riverview Community Bank, NW Natural, HAPO Community Credit Union, PacificSource Health Plans, The PEAK Fleet, and Perkins & Co.

For more information about the awards and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com or go to VancouverUSA.com/Annual-Events.

