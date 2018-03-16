GTMA agency relocates headquarters to Vancouver

Digital marketing agency GTMA (Go To My Apartment) has officially opened the doors of its new headquarters at the Columbia Tech Center in Vancouver.

GTMA is a full-service marketing and branding firm specializing in real estate and hospitality. With clients across the country, GTMA offers a comprehensive package of services including design, web development, social advertising, lead generation, SEO, photography and video production.

“Clark County has seen strong growth in the knowledge-based economy fueled by dynamic companies such as GTMA,” said Mike Bomar, president of the Columbia River Economic Council (CREDC). “Creative firms naturally bring great energy and momentum to the surrounding area and we have no doubt GMTA will further this trend.”

Formerly based in Los Angeles, Cali., GTMA chose to expand and relocate its headquarters to Vancouver due to a combination of business and quality of life factors.

“The increasing cost of doing business in California was really unattractive for future growth, given the fact that we can provide service to our clients from anywhere,” said GTMA CEO Joshua Swanson. “As we looked at Clark County, we found a number of advantages, including a better business climate, more affordable housing and access to a growing creative workforce in the Vancouver and Portland metro region. Plus, we like craft beer, wine country and great coffee shops, so this community was an ideal fit.”

GTMA currently has 50 total employees, with 15 located in Vancouver. The company is actively hiring to build out its local team and expects to add approximately 25 jobs throughout the year.

“We are excited to dive into the Pacific Northwest culture and do our part to make it that much more interesting and eclectic,” Swanson said.

GTMA also noted that one of their passions as a company is partnering with local nonprofits that work with the homeless, and they will be looking for opportunities to work with local organizations as a way to give back to the community.

“We are excited to welcome GTMA to their new home in the city of Vancouver and look forward to their future growth,” said Anne McEnerny-Ogle, mayor of the city of Vancouver. “With a company culture that embraces a commitment to giving back and getting involved in issues they care about, we believe they will be a great addition to our community.”

About GTMA

GTMA describes themselves as storytellers, passionate social experts and multi-family specialists. They reach the millions of Americans who have incorporated social media into their daily lives and tell stories that drive future residents out of the virtual space and through the front doors of communities. They design and execute unique comprehensive social media campaigns for multifamily real estate. Learn more at www.gtma.agency.

This information was provided in a news release from GTMA. Look for additional articles on GTMA in upcoming issues of the Vancouver Business Journal.

