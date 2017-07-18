Governor Inslee tours Ridgefield, talks economic development (slideshow)

Washington Governor Jay Inslee spent his afternoon touring the city of Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Joined by approximately 30 local stakeholders and city officials, the governor started his tour at the Ridgefield boat launch, where officials from the Port of Ridgefield discussed the Pioneer Street Railroad Overpass project and its eventual impact on a proposed waterfront development and on the broader community.

Attendees then hopped on a C-TRAN bus and headed to the new regional headquarters for the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The governor spoke with Regional Director John Long about how the new facility is being utilized.

The tour concluded with a trip to the future site of Clark College at Boschma Farms. Clark President Bob Knight and other school officials told Inslee that the project would be delayed two years if the capital budget is not passed by the Legislature. Images from Governor Inslee's Ridgefield tour 1 of 11

