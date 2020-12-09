Gov. Jay Inslee extends current restrictions until Jan. 4

Yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a three-week extension of the state’s current restrictions, which will now be in place until Jan. 4, 2021. Inslee also announced additional economic supports for workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we do between now – when COVID activity is still at crisis levels – and the time when vaccines are widely available, is literally a matter of life and death,” Inslee said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The three-week extension of statewide restrictions come as the state’s healthcare system nears dangerous occupancy levels. With the effects of Thanksgiving on infection and hospital numbers still unknown, the extension aims to grant the state’s medical system much needed time to increase intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity before it’s overwhelmed.

“We all hoped a fall surge would not materialize,” said Secretary of Health John Wiseman during the Tuesday morning press conference. “Sadly, that was not the case and our hospital systems continue to be heavily impacted by rising cases. It’s important we stay the course right now. We cannot let our guard down, even though it’s hard and we’re tired. We need people to mask up, stay home as much as possible and delay gatherings with anyone outside your home.”

During the Tuesday press conference, Inslee was joined by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown who announced an additional $50 million in funds to help the state’s industries and workers impacted by the pandemic. This doubles the number of Washington small businesses that will receive aid. Industries recently shut down such as restaurants, and fitness centers, as well as businesses that have been devastatingly impacted throughout the pandemic, like music and event venues, have been prioritized.

“The needs among our small businesses are profound, and speed is of the essence,” Brown said during the Tuesday press conference. “This additional funding allows us to double the number of small businesses we can provide aid to, but we know it’s not enough. As we battle the toughest months of this pandemic, we need Congress to step up so we can support our businesses and workers as we continue asking them to do these hard things.”

Working Washington Grants

Businesses can apply for the Working Washington Small Business Grants here. Priority is given to applications submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

Round 3 of the Working Washington Grants is prioritized for:

Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019, and businesses that are in the sectors most impacted by the recent public health measures or sectors that have experienced significant, cumulative impacts. Examples include full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues.

Certain nonprofits may also be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category as noted above. Example – a nonprofit full-service restaurant or nonprofit music venue.

If Commerce is able to fund all the eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, they may be able to provide grants to additional businesses or nonprofits from other sectors or who have annual revenues larger than $5 million.

The maximum award grant will be up to $20,000. The grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.

Unemployment Insurance

In addition to the additional grant funds, Inslee also announced the state’s readiness to step in in the case of congressional failure to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding in the CARES Act by the end of the year. Washington will be able to fill some of the funding gap for residents that aren’t eligible for regular UI, such as self-employed workers, freelancers and independent contractors.

Comments

comments