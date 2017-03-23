Ghost Runners Brewery to open Waterfront Vancouver location

Ghost Runners Brewery is bringing a full-service restaurant and brewery to Vancouver’s new waterfront development.

On Thursday, Gramor Development, the Waterfront Vancouver project’s lead developer, announced that Ghost Runners has signed a lease to occupy 6,500 square feet of space on the second floor of Building 12 – one of the development’s two main restaurant buildings that recently broke ground.

Ghost Runners, created in 2012 by local residents Jeff and Amy Seibel, currently operates a production brewery with tap room at 4216 NE Minnehaha Street. The new space – just steps from the new waterfront park (currently under construction) – gets the company closer to what inspired its founders in the first place: running and outdoor pursuits.

“The Waterfront Vancouver is one of the coolest things to happen to our community, and we are truly excited to be a part of it,” said Seibel, in a press release. “We chose this spectacular space because of its upper-level view of the park and river, and its access to the waterfront trail. Our brewery will be a fun, bright and warm gathering place, somewhere ideal for runners, walkers and bikers to finish their afternoon or evening exercise and come together to enjoy great beer and food.”

Designed to be reminiscent of a boathouse, Building 12 will feature sliding doors that open onto an expansive second-floor deck with outdoor seating and views of the Columbia River and Grant Street Pier (under construction). Occupying 8,500 square feet of the building’s first floor will be Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, the first restaurant announced for the project last year.

“We’re creating a unique urban destination unlike anything that exists in the Portland metro area, and restaurants want to be a part of it,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development. “We’re proud to see another great regional player joining the project. We’ve broken ground on two buildings that will redefine Vancouver’s dining scene and beautify the waterfront in an elegant setting. We couldn’t be happier to add Ghost Runners Brewery to the lineup.”

Ghost Runners said they plan to serve an inspired menu of brewpub fare to complement their favorite beverages and specialty craft beers. The location will also house a 10-barrel brewing facility.

Building 9

The second restaurant building, known as Building 9, will evoke a modern pavilion feel and can accommodate two full-service restaurants with more than 15,000 square feet of space, according to Gramor. WildFin American Grill, a casual neighborhood restaurant with locations in Issaquah, Renton and Tacoma, agreed to lease 7,500 square feet on the building’s first floor last year.

The two flagship restaurant buildings are expected to be complete in 2018.

