Downtown Vancouver continues to light up in purple

A total of 27 businesses have been lighting up their windows each night in purple to honor local hospitality workers

In the beginning of May, businesses around downtown Vancouver began lighting up in purple to honor hospitality workers in the city. Initiated by the Hilton Vancouver, the concept originated in San Francisco. There are now a total of 27 businesses who have been lighting up their windows each night, with purple lights loaned free of charge by PSAV, the Hilton’s onsite preferred Audio-Visual vendor. The lighting coincided with U.S. Travel’s National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), which this year carries the theme ‘Spirit of Travel’.

“The collaboration and generosity of the hospitality industry in creating this display is exactly what the lights honor,” said Cliff Myers, president and CEO of Visit Vancouver USA. “We are proud of every member of the hospitality community that makes our visitors’ experiences truly memorable and has helped us grow tourism to the area.”

General Manager of the Hilton Mike McLeod added, “We want to visually show off that we are one interconnected community. We can’t wait to have our teams back together and be able to toast to them in person. Until then, we are happy that we are able to share these lights with the downtown business community.”

The City of Vancouver also lit the Sixth Street gateway sign in purple beginning May 4 as part of the initiative. The Hilton hopes to partner with even more local businesses to spread purple light across town.

Purple was chosen to represent hospitality because of its blend of “luxurious, confident red and relaxing, comforting blue,” reported the San Francisco Travel Association. Businesses in Vancouver interested in participating can use their own purple lights or can contact Christie Rust at Christie.Rust@hilton.com for assistance.

“In this time of crisis, we want to make certain that all of the hospitality workers who make downtown Vancouver such a great place to be are recognized—a thank you to all of those still working and a virtual embrace to those who cannot,” said Leah Jackson, owner of Niche Wine Bar and Angst Gallery.

The lights will continue throughout the month of May, which is also the City of Vancouver’s small business month.

