CREDC opens applications for new emergency grants available for Clark County businesses

Up to $10,000 is available for businesses with 10 to 20 employees to support COVID-related response and recovery

The Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) is accepting applications for the Clark County Main Street Support Program (CCMSSP), which will provide new emergency grants of up to $10,000 each for businesses with 10 to 20 employees in Clark County. Grant money can be used to reimburse rent expenses related to the impact from COVID-19.

A pool of approximately $432,000 is available only to businesses in Clark County until funds are exhausted. Applications will be accepted through end of day on Sept. 12, 2020. To learn more and apply, visit credc.org/ccmssp.

Funding for the program is from the state’s Working Washington Small Business program and federal Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across Washington state.

“As CREDC continues to support businesses through COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, we are pleased to be able to bring a second round of emergency grants to Clark County,” said CREDC President Jennifer Baker. “Our focus on rent support is responsive to feedback we received from businesses hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

CREDC and other local economic development organizations statewide partnered with the Washington State Department of Commerce to make a new tranche of $10 million in Working Washington Small Business Emergency grants available. As the state-designated Associate Development Organization for Clark County, CREDC is running point on the applications and administration of the new funds locally as other ADO’s that serve all 39 counties are doing within their municipalities. The Washington State Department of Commerce is not accepting or reviewing applications.

“The length and depth of the pandemic have hit small, main street businesses hard,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “In particular, restaurants, hotels and other service industries have not seen the expected number of customers. Small businesses need these resources to stay open as we respond to the public health crisis and help get people back to work.”

CREDC will contact grant finalists the week of Sept. 28, 2020.

About CREDC

Since 1982, the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) has served as Clark County’s leading economic development organization, connecting companies to the resources they need to expand or locate in the region. As a private-public partnership, we leverage the expertise and collaboration of over 140 investors and strategic partners to advance the economic vitality of Clark County while maintaining our exceptional quality of life. Visit www.credc.org.

Comments

comments