Columbia Credit Union announces location of first Oregon branch

Columbia Credit Union has revealed that its first branch in the state of Oregon will be located in SE Portland at Belmont and 10th and 11th avenues.

In an area known as the “Goat Blocks” (named after a herd of urban goats that once grazed there), the new branch will be part of a mixed-use development project by Killian Pacific and Ankrom Moisan Architects.

The branch is expected to utilize sustainable materials and offer state-of-the-art technology including digital video displays and digital self-serve ATMs.

“We want to provide value beyond the expected,” said Columbia Credit Union President and CEO Steve Kenny in a Thursday press release. “Things like dog watering stations, bicycle tire pumps and other forms of out-of-the-box thinking are some of the ways we’re looking at providing benefits to the community.”

Currently, Columbia Credit Union operates 12 branches throughout Clark County. Kenny said the expansion into Oregon is a sensible next step for the Vancouver-based organization.

“This natural progression and logical expansion of our market into Oregon opens the door for us to better serve the 5,600 plus families we’re already assisting across the Columbia River and opens our services to others who may have wanted to join Columbia Credit Union, but couldn’t,” said Kenny. “We’ve been making life better here in Clark County, Washington since 1952. Now, we have the opportunity to do the same for our neighbors in the Portland metro area.”

Construction of the new branch will begin soon. It is expected to open this summer.

