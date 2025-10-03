Clark College receives Excellence and Distinction Award

Clark College recently received the 2025 Higher Education Excellence and Distinction (HEED) Award from Insight Into Academia magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to academic excellence, belonging, and community-building across all levels of campus life — Clark College will be featured, along with 60 other recipients, in the October 2025 issue of Insight Into Academia magazine.

Clark is one of only 10 schools in the country to receive the Community College HEED award, which honors two-year institutions that make student and employee success a campus-wide priority — from inclusive pedagogy to accessible student services and staff development programs. Clark has been named a HEED Award recipient for having demonstrated growth and continued progress in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across its programs, initiatives, and campus culture.

Courtesy of Clark College

“Clark College strives to create an environment where students feel seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.” said Clark College President, Dr. Karin Edwards. “Student success is our focus. The HEED Award demonstrates our commitment to excellence, student belonging, and our community.” The positive impact of this award will be felt across the school and community. It signals to prospective students, employees, alumni, donors, and the broader community that Clark is committed to the continued success of its DEI efforts. Additionally, this recognition provides the opportunity to learn from and educate other higher education institutions engaged in innovative DEI work and will serve as a starting point for future conversations, institutional strategic planning, and program development.

“I am proud to showcase Clark College as not only a leader in excellence, but also a leader in how we develop current and future students for a global, inclusive workforce. We believe that advancing a caring and welcoming college environment takes all of us and is an ongoing commitment,” said Clark Vice President of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Vanessa Neal.

“We take a detailed and somewhat holistic approach to reviewing each application in determining who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where academic excellence and belonging are woven into the work being done every day across their campus”, says Lenore Pearlstein, Co-Publisher of Insight into Academia magazine, a leader in advancing best practices in higher education excellence.

About Insight Into Academia: Insight Into Academia magazine is the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education today. Insight is the leader in recognizing inclusive excellence in higher education through its many prestigious awards, and in advancing best practices in inclusive excellence and belonging through their website and print magazine.

About Clark College : Founded in 1933, Clark College is Southwest Washington’s largest public institution of higher education and serves over 8,500 students per term. Clark College provides residents of Southwest Washington with affordable, high-quality academic and technical education. Clark College offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s and associate degrees; professional certificates; high school diplomas and GED preparation; and non-credit community and continuing education. Clark serves a wide range of students including high school students, displaced workers, veterans, parents, non-native English speakers, and mature learners. Approximately 47% of its students are in the first generation of their families to attend college.