Business Growth Awards finalists announced

The Vancouver Business Journal recently announced the finalists for the annual Business Growth Awards.
Awards are based on fiscal year 2017. The finalists are:
Start-up of the Year
Burntown Fitness
Life Force Chiropractic
Precision Personal Training
Innovator of the Year
Hubb
RYD
Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years
The Heather DeFord Group – Cascade Sotheby’s
Hubb
Riverside Payments, Inc.
Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years
DiscoverOrg
Interject Data Systems, Inc.
Pacific Energy Concepts
Fastest Growing Company 10-plus Years
On Line Support, Inc.
Opsahl Dawson
Westby Associates, Inc.
The winners in each category will be announced during the annual Business Growth Awards event, which will be held Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 5-7 p.m., at Warehouse 23, 100 Columbia St., in Vancouver. Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.vbjusa.com/business-growth-awards/
Pre-registration is required, ticket price includes beer, wine, appetizers and networking.
The Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards program recognizes start-ups and growing businesses in Southwest Washington. Join us in celebrating and encouraging business growth in our region. The Awards are open to businesses located in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.
Since its inception in 2005, hundreds of businesses — including local branches of national corporations, locally headquartered international companies, publicly traded regional companies, as well as single-location, privately held retailers — have been acknowledged.
Fastest growing businesses are recognized in three categories: Fastest Growing Company in business 1 to 5 years, 6 to 10 years and more than 10 years. Additionally, we recognize a start-up business and innovator of the year. All entries are confidentially reviewed by a panel of experts including members of the Washington State University – Vancouver College of Business Faculty and Staff.