Business Growth Awards finalists announced

Winners will be announced at the May 23 event

The Vancouver Business Journal recently announced the finalists for the annual Business Growth Awards.

Awards are based on fiscal year 2017. The finalists are:

Start-up of the Year

Burntown Fitness

Life Force Chiropractic

Precision Personal Training

Innovator of the Year

Hubb

RYD

Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years

The Heather DeFord Group – Cascade Sotheby’s

Hubb

Riverside Payments, Inc.

Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years

DiscoverOrg

Interject Data Systems, Inc.

Pacific Energy Concepts

Fastest Growing Company 10-plus Years

On Line Support, Inc.

Opsahl Dawson

Westby Associates, Inc.

The winners in each category will be announced during the annual Business Growth Awards event, which will be held Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 5-7 p.m., at Warehouse 23, 100 Columbia St., in Vancouver. Tickets to the event are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.vbjusa.com/business-growth-awards/

Pre-registration is required, ticket price includes beer, wine, appetizers and networking.

The Vancouver Business Journal’s annual Business Growth Awards program recognizes start-ups and growing businesses in Southwest Washington. Join us in celebrating and encouraging business growth in our region. The Awards are open to businesses located in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties.

Since its inception in 2005, hundreds of businesses — including local branches of national corporations, locally headquartered international companies, publicly traded regional companies, as well as single-location, privately held retailers — have been acknowledged.

Fastest growing businesses are recognized in three categories: Fastest Growing Company in business 1 to 5 years, 6 to 10 years and more than 10 years. Additionally, we recognize a start-up business and innovator of the year. All entries are confidentially reviewed by a panel of experts including members of the Washington State University – Vancouver College of Business Faculty and Staff.

