Area organizations, ilani boost the GVCC’s Grow The (360) program with 50K

In an effort to ‘Recover the Couve,’ BOGO gift certificates are being offered to support local economy

A short-term enhancement to the existing Grow The (360) program started by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) at the beginning of the pandemic, Visit Vancouver USA, the Ed & Dollie Lynch Foundation and ilani have partnered to offer $50,000 in the form of ‘buy one, get one free’ gift certificates that buyers can use at local participating businesses. The special “Recover the Couve” deal began on May 3, 2021, and lasts until Aug. 31, 2021, or until the funds have been used up.

“When the travel industry started taking huge hits last year, our organization really pivoted our mission to helping local small businesses survive,” said Cliff Myers, CEO and president of Visit Vancouver USA. “Our unique restaurants, retailers, breweries and wineries, and coffee shops are what make our community stand out, which is essential in bringing visitors back to the Couve.”

“This partnership is exactly what the community needs,” said John McDonagh, CEO and president of the GVCC. “Our businesses need everyone who can to shop with them, so they can rebuild. This also creates a healthy business community to attract and serve the visitors Visit Vancouver USA will be recruiting when travelers are comfortable visiting again.”

To date – since opening the BOGO certificates the morning of May 3 – McDonagh said they have sold, and matched, $20,000 of certificates, so there is already $40,000 in circulation and they are being redeemed.

The limited-time promotion period envelopes the city of Vancouver’s Small Business Month in May and extends through the traditionally high-traffic summer months when large events and festivals formerly brought Clark County an increased volume of visitors. The boost of $100,000 shop local certificates, that can only be spent at participating businesses in Clark County, is just what the community needs to recover from the pandemic’s impact.

“We continue to be concerned that our vibrant hospitality industry has been impacted so much by COVID-19,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani. “ilani has always been about giving back to the community, and we are honored to help offer some relief to the local businesses that make Clark County a wonderful place to live and work.”

Bleu Door Bakery was the first business to sign up for the Grow The (360) program, and Owner Bonnie Brasure has seen positive results.

“Grow The (360) was a great way to be even more community focused, and it is presented so well with lots of opportunities,” she said. “The program has brought in some new customers, and people are buying more on their visits, too!”

Brasure also commented on the ease of functionality and quick turnaround once the certificate is redeemed.

Here is how it works: Buyers go to VancouverUSA.com/GrowThe360 to select the value of the certificate (and receive the matching value for free during the BOGO promotion), present the printed certificate or simply show the QR code on your phone/tablet while making a purchase at participating merchants.

If you are a Clark County merchant looking to participate in the program, please visit VancouverUSA.com/GrowThe360 to sign up and find answers to frequently asked questions.

Participating merchants and restaurants can be found here.

