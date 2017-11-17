Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2017

A message from our sponsor

Mandy Davis

INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

According to Mandy Davis, design is a driving force of her ethos, and is something she uses in appropriate forms (branding, training, etc.) to “transform people and processes, advancing each in efficient, data-driven ways to build value for individuals, teams and organizations.”

Throughout her professional career, Davis has started a company; authored, published and sold four children’s books; built and marketed a mobile app and took on the role of president of a virtual roofing company, Viirt, Inc. She is currently the director of client services/director of partnerships for Instructional Technologies, Inc.

Marius Karoy, chief business development officer at Instructional Technologies, said that working with Davis is a tremendous pleasure and she is by far one of the most hard-working achievers that he has worked with.

“Mandy is a truly valuable asset to our team. She is honest, dependable and incredibly hardworking. Beyond that, she is an impressive communicator who is always positive and on task,” Karoy said.

Sierra Eckman

OPSAHL DAWSON

A shareholder at Opsahl Dawson, Sierra Eckman manages 200-plus business and individual clients in the Vancouver office in regards to their accounting needs. Her responsibilities also include staff training and reviews, and implementing and improving firm procedures.

Eckman is and has been involved with numerous organizations, including being on the Board of Directors for the Pink Lemonade Project, a member of Washington Society of CPAs, student mentor and alumni panel for the WSUV business program, a gala volunteer for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Camas Little League and Dorothy Fox Elementary School. Claire Kamm Latham, associate professor in the Department of Accounting at WSU Vancouver, said that Eckman has accomplished so much in her career already that it’s hard to realize she only just graduated in 2009.

“She (Eckman) was one of my most gifted students (over a 20-plus year teaching career), but that only tells part of the story,” Kamm Latham said. “She shaped the class culture with her positive attitude and desire for all to succeed.”

Christine Humphrey

PARTNERS IN CAREERS

A graduate of the Leadership Clark County Class of 2016, Christine Humphrey currently holds the position of WorkFirst Program Director at Partners in Careers. As the program director, Humphrey oversees multiple programs and executes the policies and procedures of multiple contracts, attends community meetings with local partners, guides staff to implement new ideas and helps guide them to reach contract goals and more.

Humphrey’s community involvement and activities include Walk and Knock, Share, Pacific Soccer Club, New Heights Church, Salvation Army, classroom volunteer, the WorkFirst Local Planning Area Leadership Team and she is the co-chair of the Leadership Clark County Alumni Committee.

Sharon Pesut, executive director at Partners in Careers, said Humphrey has proven herself to be a leader at work and in the community.

“Christine has a bright future at Partners in Careers and continues to excel in her desire to be engaged in our community,” Pesut said. “She works hard to put others’ needs above herself and is passionate about our community and all that live here.”

Andrea Kelm

PARTNERS IN CAREERS

As a finance assistant with Partners in Careers, Andrea Kelm’s responsibilities include maintaining building operations, Human Resources, processing payroll, accounts payable and more.

Kelm is involved with numerous community organizations and activities, including YMCA fundraising, and being involved as the YMCA K-1 basketball coach, multiple sclerosis volunteer and several others.

Dave Lattanzi, a Camas resident who has known Kelm since 2010, said Kelm formed a unique bond and friendship with his son, Jacob, who was 25 at the time and lives with Down Syndrome. Dave and Jacob met Kelm when she was doing fundraising for the YMCA and teaching educational classes on nutrition.

“Since engaging Andrea Kelm for fitness and nutrition (for Jacob) a unique bond and friendship has formed for Jacob,” Dave Lattanzi said. “During the seven years Andrea and Jacob have worked together on fitness and nutrition, Jacob has successfully kept his weight in a healthy range of 140-150. Aside from teaching Jacob about carbs, protein and eating a balanced meal, Andrea recognized how to introduce change to Jacob.”

Erik Morton

ERIK MORTON STATE FARM AGENCY

Before opening his own full-time insurance agency in October of 2014, Erik Morton worked for GEICO for 14 years in sales and hiring. His own agency has been ranked in the top 15 percent of agencies nationwide for in each of its first three years.

Morton’s community involvement includes being a Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) Ambassador, The Hough Foundation, Vancouver Public Schools, Vancouver Downtown Association, NWCAVE and he has been a member of the GVCC since 2014.

Meghan Hamilton, owner/founder of GLAMbeauty bar, who has been Morton’s “business neighbor” for about three years now, said she has never seen anyone so naturally work to connect business and people together like Morton does.

“He (Morton) truly embodies the notion that givers gain, and leaves every interaction making the people in it feel seen/heard and like they matter,” Hamilton said. “It is inspiring to see his business thriving, but more importantly, it really seems to do so as he continues to do so much for others.”

Sam Newell

SGW DESIGN LLC

As the owner of SGW Design LLC, Sam Newell has many responsibilities, including being responsible for marketing and design for multiple different companies across Vancouver and Portland; daily management of individual company design styles, assets and branding; financials; and relationships/contact with clients.

Newell’s community involvement includes volunteer design and marketing for Clark County Young Life and the Building Industry Association of Clark County. He also volunteers at Portland Game Store and Dice Age Games of Vancouver teaching special needs children and adults as a painting instructor.

Nikki Hinton Duke, manager at Creekside Homes LLC, said Newell has worked as her design and marketing director for the past year and has also become a great friend.

“While managing multiple part-time jobs and his own company, he (Newell) never backs away from volunteer work,” Hinton Duke said.

Sean Philbrook

IDENTITY CLARK COUNTY

As the program manager for Identity Clark County, Sean Philbrook’s duties include managing daily and long-range operations for the highly respected regional business leadership group. He also actively coordinates key initiatives and activities centering on transportation, infrastructure, education, quality of place and regional storytelling.

Philbrook has been involved with numerous community organizations, including the Police Activities League, Clark County Food Bank, Rocksolid Community Teen Center, Teach One to Lead One, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Youth Engagement & Leadership Academy.

Sandra Yager, superintendent of the Hockinson School District, said she has tremendous confidence in the future of the local community with people like Philbrook already deeply involved.

“Sean is far beyond his years in understanding that the future of our community is but a reflection of the actions by today’s emerging leaders,” Yager said.

Amber Rush

NAVIGATE LAW GROUP

As one of the founding members of Navigate Law Group, Amber Rush manages all business functions for the firm, including scheduling, events, promotional, marketing, state compliance, financial and more. She also manages a caseload on legal issues such as family law, estate planning and business, and much more.

Rush also has legal volunteer experience in the community, including being a liaison to Washington Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Board, appointment to Washington Supreme Court’s Practice of Law Board, being the founder and lead volunteer at Clark County Superior Court Family Law and Pro Se Clinic, chair of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Access to Legal Services Committee and more.

Paula Littlewood, executive director at the Washington Bar Association, said there is no question that Rush is a leader, and that she is a leader who is going places.

“Amber is a spark plug,” Littlewood said. “She has wonderful positive energy and a vision for the future that is impressive.”

Bryce Sinner

LANDERHOLM LAW FIRM

Bryce Sinner has been an associate attorney at Landerholm Law Firm since June of 2017. Sinner provides counsel and service to clients in construction law, real estate law and transactions, and civil litigation while performing other duties like drafting and reviewing construction agreements and more.

Sinner’s community involvement includes being involved with the Washington Bar Association, Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA), Leadership Clark County, the Oregon Bar Association and the Clark County Bar Association.

Darcy Altizer, executive director for the SWCA, said Sinner is an upstanding individual in the professional arena as well as his personal life.

“Bryce is an exceptional young professional and community leader,” Altizer said. “I am confident Bryce deserves this recognition and will continue to make a positive impact in the future.”

Brandon Skinner

RIVERSIDE PAYMENTS, INC.

As CEO and president of Riverside Payments, Inc., Brandon Skinner currently employs a staff of more than 70 managers, technicians and customer service representatives, as well as more than 100 independent sales representatives across the United States.

Skinner’s community involvement includes being on the Susan G. Komen Board of Directors; being involved with Dollar For Portland, Movember, Special Olympics and Youth Hockey Coach of the Portland Junior Hawks.

Jared Walker, founder and CEO of Dollar For Portland, said that after having the idea for Dollar For Portland, he reached out to hundreds of merchant service companies for help getting set up with their merchant processing, only to be told over and over that his vision wasn’t feasible. Then he met Skinner.

“Brandon not only understood the vision of Dollar For Portland, he made it possible for us to operate by sacrificing his own profit in the name of giving back to the community,” Walker said.

Michelle Smith

HAUTE MADRE BOUTIQUE/PAYROLL NW

When Michelle Smith isn’t at her husband’s payroll business handling the day-to-day tasks, being involved in executive decisions, and training and remembering each employee’s birthday, she can be found working countless hours at her retail shop, Haute Madre.

Smith is also very involved in the community, volunteering at her church, collecting clothing for local shelters, being a part of the MOB groups and more.

April Allen from Spoiled Spa and Salon said Smith deserves recognition for her abilities to persevere in both business and personal life, and has taken the big leap in creating her footprint in Vancouver.

“She (Smith) has an amazing personality that is able to be warm and welcoming to any person that she meets,” Allen said. “She is always grateful for all that she has been blessed with and all that she has worked her butt off for.”

Evan Strandberg

IQ CREDIT UNION

As the business development manager for iQ Credit Union, Evan Strandberg has developed the company’s Business Partner Program to bring financial education to local employers and schools; coordinated sponsorship of many large-scale community events; partnered with local nonprofits to create value added programs; managed volunteer logistics for outreach events and more.

Strandberg’s volunteer work includes being on the board for the Mount St. Helens Institute and being on the board for the Young Credit Union Professionals of Portland.

Julie Hill, vice president of marketing at iQ Credit Union, said Strandberg is an “exceptional” individual.

“As the business development manager, he (Strandberg) continues to demonstrate his outstanding ability in leadership of his team as he develops strategy to grow his department,” Hill said. “He has a unique ability to show passion, be compassionate and lead.”

Jenny Thompson

POLICE ACTIVITIES LEAGUE OF VANCOUVER

Jenny Thompson is the executive director of the Police Activities League of Vancouver and has the opportunity to work with several agencies to build a safe community and bring local law enforcement into the lives of area youth to experience positive interactions.

Thompson has been involved in the community in a variety of ways, including being the college prep coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Washington, an AmeriCorps members in the Department of Human Services and more.

Vancouver Police Department Chief James McElvain said that Thompson, as executive director for the Police Activities League, has continued to lead the program with great vision, enthusiasm and a keen eye to building partnerships with others that ensure positive opportunities for youth in the community.“For her efforts in collaboration with the school districts, Jenny received the nonprofit excellence award for the work of PAL with sports tournaments and the schools,” McElvain said.

Jessica Tijerina-Turpeinen

A MERRY HEART EVENTS

As owner and founder of A Merry Heart Events, Jessica Tijerina-Turpeinen operates her business with the assistance of WSU interns. The business currently provides event planning and interior decorating services to the Clark County area and will be launching “Ridgefield Wine Tours” as a primary service beginning in 2018.

Tijerina-Turpeinen’s community involvement has included Ridgefield Main Street, Ridgefield Business Association, Ridgefield First Saturday Committee, Ridgefield Fourth of July Committee, Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Called to Rescue, Options 360 Free Pregnancy Clinic and Life Guardian Foundation.

Nelson Holmberg, vice president of innovation for the Port of Ridgefield, said Tijerina-Turpeinen’s accomplishments, particularly her work to continually build Ridgefield’s culture, have been nothing less than admirable.

“Not only does she (Tijerina-Turpeinen) demonstrate leadership within the community, but she is incredibly giving of her time and talents,” Holmberg said.

