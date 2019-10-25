2019 Election: Vancouver Port Commissioner

Looking ahead to the Nov. 5 General Election, the Vancouver Business Journal did a Q and A with several candidates running for just a few of the open positions in Clark County. We will run these Q and A articles in the next few issues of the VBJ until Election Day.

Here is a look at the race for Port of Vancouver Commissioner, District No. 3, between Jack Burkman and Dan Barnes. The position is currently held by Jerry Oliver, who did not run for re-election this year. Burkman spent a 28-year career with Hewlett Packard where he was an R&D manager leading the development and commercialization of new consumer inkjet technology and products for global markets. He also spent 12 years as a member of the Vancouver City Council. Barnes has been a CPA for 39 years, owning and operating his own firm for 25 years, and is also owner of a payroll service, a property management company and a wholesale bagel bakery.

VBJ: What are your main reasons for deciding to run for this position on the Port of Vancouver Commission?

Dan Barnes: My interest in the Port began many years ago when I got a chance to serve as a Sea Scout Leader, part of the Boy Scouts. It wasn’t until I cruised with the scouts, in a boat we repaired and refurbished, down the Columbia that I even knew the activity and the size of the Port. I thought it fascinating that we were a deep water Port so far from the ocean. We were all fascinated! Since then, over many years, I’ve attended Commission meetings and watched them on TV and see the kinds of issues the commissioners deal with and I thought it was interesting and that my career and training would lend themselves to these issues. My CPA training and experience in business could be a great asset to the commission. The Port is a fantastic asset owned by the community and I’d like to see it remain and grow as the economic engine for the area.

Jack Burkman: Our Port is a very important economic engine for our region and has been for over 100 years. I want to see our Port continue that role and bring more family wage jobs while protecting the environment, along with developing more public access to the river. Commissioner Oliver decided not to run for re-election after 12 years. The current commissioners are both in their first terms with a combined six years of experience. My extensive combined experience in private business, local governance and leadership can help the Commission lead the Port forward in Commissioner Oliver’s absence.

VBJ: How do you feel your experiences in your profession help to make you a good candidate for this position?

Burkman: My job with Hewlett Packard included market investigations; business case development; team recruitment and development; manufacturing and procurement development; production start-up; global market introduction and field/warranty support. All of these roles required developing extensive partnerships locally and globally, much like the Port.

I’ve spent 30 years in elected or appointed roles on boards of municipal corporations (including 12 years on the Vancouver City Council), similar organizations and nonprofits along with serving on advising groups for government agencies.

I am experienced in working with public agencies and representing our residents in an effective, visible, engaging manner. All of those experiences provide me a diverse background and make me a unique candidate for this position. I understand that private sector programs are often complex, always need quick and timely decision making and need strong partnerships to be successful. I understand their need for solid, quick returns on investments while maintaining current clients/customers. I also understand the public sector pressures of public involvement and transparency in decision making, along with the importance of solid fiscal management. From working in both sectors, I understand the need for a Port commissioner to stay in the director role, hire the right people, provide them clear direction with regularly reported deliverables, and hold them accountable for results. I understand the critical need to continually look to the future to best prepare for both opportunities and challenges in the competitive and regulatory environments.

Barnes: As a CPA for 39 years, I have dealt with most matters related to business, either with one of my own businesses or as a consultant to my clients. I have bought and sold businesses and property. I also think the experience you get from starting a business and putting yourself on the line is valuable. Understanding financial issues, asking good questions of staff and deliberating with some experience is what I can offer to our Port. Risking your own money in business ownership teaches many lessons in business, both with good and bad decisions. I think the Port could use some of that business reality.

VBJ: What do you feel are some of the biggest challenges the Port of Vancouver is currently facing?

Barnes: The future. Global politics. Good growth. Distractions.

The future is interesting as technology is changing our future. Will we see a decline in auto ownership with the advent of self-driving cars? How soon will that be? Will that lead to a decline in the import of autos (read Subarus)?

Global politics is causing some problems currently with the export of grain from our Port. Additionally, if the tax credits for windmills are supposed to diminish over the next few years, will we see a decline in the windmill imports?

Where and how should we grow? The Port should be ahead of all the above and make provisions for the future. We can’t allow past performance to lull us into thinking this will never change. I think the staff at the Port is well aware of these changing times, I want the commissioners to be future oriented. Take the long view.

Distractions. The commissioners should not be distracted by a few people with a common cause. The commissioners need to remember they represent the taxpayers, not the staff at the Port, not the customers on the Port, not the small crowds that demonstrate for a cause, but the taxpayers. Keep your eye on the prize, which is a growing Port.

Burkman: Terminal 5 with its loop track was a huge investment. BHP Billiton and Tesoro-Savage projects failing to materialize left the Port with a huge, underutilized asset with bond payments. They must find a solid, stable tenant for that unique asset.

Terminal 1 is a powerful vision but will take extensive work to deliver. Funding needs to be found. Parking is an ongoing issue that must be addressed as the project firms up.

Current Federal policies are impacting the Port in unpredictable ways. Old customers, such as China, are unlikely to provide the revenue they have historically provided. Competitors have taken that business and when the tariffs are lifted it will be a challenge to return to prior China import/export level.

The oil terminal issue damaged the Port’s reputation in many district residents’ eyes. They need to rebuild that trust.

VBJ: If elected to this position, what are some of the changes at the Port that you would like to see happen?

Burkman: I believe the Port is doing a good job and needs more tuning than major changes. They have a solid strategic plan, although it could use more prioritization and focus. A strategic plan becomes unwieldy, too generic and ineffective if not carefully managed. I’d like to see a dashboard developed to allow the board and public to easily see the status and progress of the strategic plan elements on a regular basis.

At times I hear that staff is doing too much of the guidance of the Port. In my experience, if the directors aren’t clearly leading, then staff will do the best they can to move the organization forward in lieu of that leadership. This is true in both public and private organizations. I have a history of helping the board I’m serving on take a stronger leadership role and will do that at the port if needed.

I want to see a detailed report on deferred maintenance to understand what work is needed, then take appropriate action

I want to see more workshop and more public discussion by the commissioners.

Barnes: I want to see the taxpayers and citizens recognized as the owners and beneficiaries of the Port. I want to see fewer distractions and the commissioners get back to the business of running a successful and growing Port. I would like the Port to pay more attention to the current tenants. Businessmen know that current customers are one of your most valuable opportunities.

VBJ: If elected, in what ways would you work to continue to bring tenants to the Port?

Barnes: By letting them know we are open for business. Our first answer should not be “no.” I do believe we need more attention to current tenants. And we need to discuss the future and changes that might emerge.

Burkman: We need to not only bring in tenants we also need to keep the ones they have and help them grow. That requires building good relationships to know of their future plans so the port can assist where appropriate. That is a combined staff/commissioner role. Commissioners need to work with staff to build relationships with potential new tenants, especially where the new tenant needs to make major capital investments.

Recruiting requires more than just the Port’s efforts. I will partner with CREDC and similar organizations. I will actively support the Port to develop shovel-ready sites at the current Port site and within the district.

I’ll help the Port take a leadership role in addressing issues of freight mobility and development of a skilled workforce – current issues that can inhibit tenant recruitment.

VBJ: What do you feel you would bring to the Port of Vancouver Commission if elected to this position?

Burkman: The two commissioners only have small-business experience. I bring a unique blend of large, private-business experience and public-sector experience. That will benefit the Port in many ways as the most experienced Port commissioner retires.

I’ve also built strong working governmental relationships across the region that will benefit the Port. That will be especially beneficial as we leverage local money to get state and federal grants.

Barnes: I bring 39 years of real business experience to the Port, signing the front of paychecks, hiring, expanding and planning. I bring financial understanding and experience. I have been on boards of for-profit entities and private businesses. I am currently on the Board of Directors and chairman of a for-profit company in which I own no shares. The Port is a business and needs real business experience. I fear that is sorely lacking.

