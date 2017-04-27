100+ employers to participate in upcoming job fair

Clark College will host its annual Career Days next week at the college’s main campus.

Beginning May 1, the free four-day event includes workshops, skills sessions and other opportunities designed to assist students and members of the community in their efforts to land a job.

The annual Career Days Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 3, and will feature more than 100 employers. The event is open to the public.

“Career Days is a great opportunity for anyone in the community to get valuable tips and information for their careers,” summarized Edie Blakely, director of career services at Clark College, in a statement. “The job market can be challenging, but we can provide you with the skills and tools to be successful. Students and community members can connect directly with local employers and professionals to get information, network and build skills.”

The event is sponsored by Burgerville; Charter Spectrum; CSL Plasma; Frito Lay; Jubitz; PeaceHealth; Pizza Hut; and Shari’s Cafe and Pies.

For more information about Career Days, including a schedule of specific events, visit www.clark.edu/cc/careerdays or call 360.992.2902.

Comments

comments