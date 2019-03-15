Vancouver Woodworks stays true to founding principles

When Bruce Lyons and his wife Kate started Vancouver Woodworks in 1989 as a manufacturer of quality wood furniture, they wanted to always stay true to their founding principles: quality, selection and value.

Now, three decades later, standing by those values has proven to be a winning recipe for success. Lyons and his wife were transferred to the Northwest in the 1980s and after settling in Vancouver, they fell in love with it. Armed with creativity and a passion for serving people in the area with one of a kind product options, Clark County seemed like the perfect place to grow their business, which initially started just as a hobby for Bruce.

“We found the people and the pace to be what we were looking for in our search for a place to put down roots,” Bruce said.

Vancouver Woodworks originally produced custom bedroom and dining room furniture, coffee tables, end tables, office desks and bookcases. In 2008, they transitioned out of the manufacturing side, but still maintained their commitment to selling top quality wood furniture, with many of them being American-made products. The company employs six team members, most of them being family, and their ability to build relationships with customers is what makes the business stand apart.

“We take care of our customers, have a great selection of quality furniture, and offer a low-price guarantee,” Bruce said. “It is that simple. We have been blessed over the years to have customers that are passionate about our business. We have a large following of customers that we consider to be friends. The relationship with our customers is very important to us. The old adage of ‘it’s just business’ does not apply here. We consider helping people with their homes to be very personal. It is that great relationship with our customers that has kept us very busy.”

Vancouver Woodworks is also focused on simplicity.

“We haven’t tried to keep up with the latest fad – we’ve stayed with simple, classic styles. As much as possible, we have kept the solid wood component of our business. We don’t sell mattresses or upholstered furniture. We let the experts in those items sell them. We focus on what we do best: quality wood furniture,” Bruce said.

No matter what the future holds, Bruce said he believe his business will continue to flourish if they continue to keep service and quality at the forefront of everything they do.

“No one has a crystal ball, but we know that if we stay true to who we are and continue to provide outstanding service, our business will thrive,” he said.

